Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide July 2nd – 4th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Happy 4th of July Weekend! We hope that you are ready to get outside and enjoy this sunny weekend with some really great events taking place all around West Michigan. And don’t miss out on the patriotic fun as well. We have a full list of 4th of July Celebrations where you live!

Battle Creek’s Field of Flight 2021 is taking off this weekend at W.K. Kellogg Airport. Bring the whole family out for a fun celebration that features airshow, hot air balloon shows, fireworks and more. This event will also include a carnival, yummy food and live music. Be sure to check it out before its too late.

Downtown Allegan’s July 3 Jubilee Independence Day celebration is back! The event starts at 6:00 P.M. with live music, food vendors, and more. This family fun celebration will come to an end with a beautiful firework display over the Kalamazoo River that will begin at 10:15 P.M.

If you’re looking for some patriotic fun, be sure to head out to the Michigan Sate Capitol this Saturday for their annual 4th of July Celebration. This event will include a parade and other exciting events for children and families. The event will begin at 10 A.M.

4th of July Celebrations around West Michigan

In celebration of Independence Day festivals, parades, firework shows and more will be taking place all around West Michigan. If you’re looking for some 4th of July Fun where you live, take a look to see how you can celebrate in your county.

Allegan County

Allegan | Activities at 6 p.m.; Fireworks over Kalamazoo River at 10:15 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township | Activities July 2-4; Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Details

Saugatuck-Douglas | Parade at 11 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Barry County

Gun Lake | Fireworks on July 3 at dusk | Details

Middleville | Celebration on July 4 at noon; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Berrien County

Baroda Township | Festivities at 7 p.m. on July 3; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Branch County

Coldwater | Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Details

Calhoun County

Battle Creek | Air show & Balloon Festival June 30-July 4 | Details

Marshall | Fireworks July 4 at 9:30 p.m. | Details

Ionia County

Ionia | July 1 fireworks canceled due to flooding | Details; Golf Scramble on July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field | Game and fireworks on July 4 (tickets required) | Details Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 (tickets required) | Details

Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 (tickets required) | Richland | Parade on July 3 at 11 a.m.

Gull Lake | Cookout and activities on July 3 at noon until 4 p.m. Details

Kent County

Ada | Parade July 3 at 10 a.m.; Car show at 11 a.m.; Music at Legacy park 6:30 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Caledonia | Celebration July 3 | Details

Cascade Township | Hosting with Ada on July 3 | Details

East Grand Rapids | 5K on July 4 at 8:30 a.m.; Parade at 11 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Grand Rapids | Activities July 3 at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Fireworks will also air on WXSP and stream live online . | Details

. | Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood | Hollyhock Lane parade at 8:30 a.m.; Ceremony at 9 a.m. | Details

Grandville | Activities July 1-5 | Fireworks July 5 at dusk | Details

Kentwood | Activities all day July 3 with fireworks at dusk | Details

Crystal Area | Parade July 4 at 1 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

Muskegon | Fireworks July 3 starting at 10:30 p.m. | Details

Whitehall (White Lake area) | Parade July 3 at 10 a.m.; Fireworks July 4 at 9 p.m. | Details

Newaygo County

Hesperia | Festivities July 2-4; Fireworks July 4 at dusk | Details

Ottawa County