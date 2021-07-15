Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide July 16th – 18th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are plenty of great things happening around West Michigan this weekend which means its time to get out of the house and have some great fun with the family! Whether you’re in Sparta, Freemont, Grand Rapids, Grand Haven or any surrounding areas there are some great events to check out.

The Ionia Free Fair is back and I am so excited to have it as my top pick this weekend. This fair kicks off this Friday, July 16 and guests can enjoy festival fun until July 24. The Ionia Free Fair has great fun for kids of all ages including games, carnival, parade, Sealion Splash Show, truck derby and so much more. A full list of fair events can be found on the Ionia Free Fair website, along with times of the events. Be sure to check this great event out with the whole family!

The Freemont Baby Food Festival kicks off this week and can be enjoyed throughout the weekend. Freemont is transformed for one week in July into the Family Fun Capital where families can enjoy activities that include a wide variety of contests, musicians, clowns, and more. Children’s activities include frog jumping, turtle racing, bubble gum blowing and hula-hoop contests, obstacle course, bike race, and much more.

In celebration of its 175th birthday Sparta is celebrating with a parade, family fun, fireworks, tractor pulls and more. Dont miss out on these fun activities that will take place throughout the day on Saturday, July 17. After the parade there will be family fun games located in the Sparta Town Square! There will also be a community-wide ice cream social where families grab an individually packaged ice cream cup, and join in on the celebrations!

The West Michigan Whitecaps are home for the weekend and that men they are pitching tons of family fun to West Michigan. This Friday, families can bring their pups to the park for their Fanomenial Friday Scooby Doo Night. Fan can enjoy fireworks and ball park food. And of course families can enjoy Family Day on Sunday with Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Kids can head to Homeplate and run the bases with West Michigan Whitecaps Friends.

Celebrate World Snake Day at John Ball Zoo! Learn about the 3,000+ snake species of the world and what we can do to help conserve such a remarkable reptile. While you’re there check out all of the other great animals at the zoo. Plus, their BRICKLIVE Supersized exhibit that highlights natures small but mighty through larger than life Lego sculptures.

Head out to Grand Haven for their iconic Musical Fountain as they put on a tale as old as time show for you and your family, featuring songs from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. This spectacular show will begin at 10:10PM and will last around 25 minutes. So get ready to enjoy this water showcase with some Disney favorites.

This Saturday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm head to Windmill Island Gardens for Macatawa Water Festival. Celebrate the Macatawa Watershed and educate, explore and care for it. This free event will host local businesses and organizations that will provide activities, suitable for all ages.

Head to Sullivan field this Saturday at 7PM for this free, family-friendly summer series. Feel free to bring along lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. Community partners will be providing yard games, music, dance, entertainment, as well as recreational activities for all ages. The Mitch Myers Band will be performing! The movie, A League of the Own will being at 9PM.

Head out to Anderson and Girls Orchards on Saturday. Kids and families can check out the fun on the orchard as well as visit with some reptile friends that will be visiting the Orchard. This fun event will run from 10AM to 2 PM so be sure to check it out.