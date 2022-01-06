Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide January 7th – 9th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -It is a chilly weekend in West Michigan, but that doesn’t mean you and your family can’t enjoy a weekend of fun! There are fun activities going on all around West Michigan that can certainly be enjoyed snow or shine! If you’re looking for some family fun ideas check out Maranda’s complete guide to weekend family fun below:

Take a journey back in time to walk among the dinosaurs this weekend at DeVos Place. Enjoy rides, games, fossil digs and even hold a baby dinosaur. Bring the whole family out to enjoy this fun and exciting event that every age is sure to love. Tickets are on sale now so be sure to get them while you still can!

Walk among lighted trails and wooded areas while exploring animals and other winter fun. Check out Fellinlove Farms Winter Wonderland. This family fun event is located in Holland and required no ticket. Horses, goats, llamas, pigs and more are all excited to welcome you to Winter Wonderland on the Farm. Check it out this Saturday from 4-6PM.

A new installation has just arrived at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Come play mini-golf at the while you explore the galleries and art. Explorer this 9-hole mini-golf course that is filled with challenging obstacles, mazes, optical illusions, towering sculptures, and more! Each hole is custom designed and inspired by artwork from the museum’s own collection.

Starting this weekend World of Winter is back in Grand Rapids. There is so much to see in do now through March so be sure to check out the art installations and the daily events for kids and families. Some of my favorites are below to check out this weekend:

A series of photos provided by artists show the eight traveling art installations slated to come to Grand Rapids for World of Winter 2022.

Scavenger Hunt Check out the World of Winter Scavenger Hunt that will have you on a goose chase around Grand Rapids, exploring all of the art and fun going on around the city. Ice Park Come to our ice park and enjoy frozen fun games like icy shuffleboard, Plinko, foosball, chess, checkers, cornhole, and putt-putt holes! There will also be a throne made of ice for unique photo opportunities. Ice games will be left out until they melt. Snowperson Building Contest Throughout the next month head to any Downtown park, build your very best snowperson, snap a picture, share it on Instagram or Facebook and tag #SnowpersonGR to be entered in the contest to win a variety of prizes. Ice Piano Concert Experience live music on a piano made of ice as you enjoy The Singing Tree interactive lighting installation! Enjoy music that the whole family will love. The Kindness Machine at DeVos Place Local artist Andrea Zelenak’s Kindness Machine is a colorful vending machine that will give mystery kindness challenges to help spread kindness in Grand Rapids. This exhibit can be found at DeVos Place. Light Maze Enjoy this beautiful, colorful, illuminating light display that can be found at 555 Monroe Avenue Northwest. This interactive display will have you lost in a maze of wonder.

A favorite holiday and winter tradition for many people around West Michigan is skating through Rosa Park Circle. While that is not an option this Winter, Van Andel Arena has stepped in to help keep the tradition alive. With limited availability, the skate times completely filled in a matter of minutes, but we have been made aware that there is a small availability for walk-up skate times. IF you are still looking for the chance to skate around Van Andel Arena, head on over and try your hand at one of their limited walk-up times!

Drop in to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 1-4PM to enjoy their Colorful, Woven Bowls studio class. Using a paper base as a guide, participants will weave colorful fibers and decorative beads to create a unique miniature bowl to store your treasures and trinkets in to enjoy for years to come.

Grand Rapids Public Museum is to close two of their exciting exhibits in the coming weeks. Bats: Masters of the Night and POPnology will be closing soon so be sure to bring the family out to see them while you still can. This is the perfect activity to stay warm on a chilly weekend and dont forget that Kent County Kids can get in completely free!