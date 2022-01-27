Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide January 28th – 30th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is a snowy weekend in West Michigan which makes it the perfect conditions for all kinds of family fun. Whether you want to enjoy some cozy time indoors or sledding down a hill as the snow falls around you, Maranda has a great list of fun for all families. If you’re looking for some ideas take a look:

The Annual Grand Haven Winterfest is back and there is so much fun for families. Hit the slopes at Mulligan Hollow in the ski and snowboard competition or the cardboard sled race. If you’re looking for late night family activities, the Grand Haven Winterfest has you covered with some glow in the dark experiences. check out some of their fun events.

Family Dog Pull Photo courtesy of Grand Haven Winterfest Get your furriest family members involved in the winter fun this weekend and register for the family dog pull,. If your pup is up for a challenge this fun event is set to take place this Saturday! Bonfire Bash Photo courtesy of Grand Haven Winterfest After a long day in the snow warm up and fill your belly by the bonfire. Enjoy hotdogs and hot chocolate as you cozy up by the fire and have fun with friends and family. Cardboard Sled Race Photo courtesy of Grand Haven Winterfest It is everyone’s favorite family event of the season – the cardboard sled race! Build your best cardboard sled and get ready to put it to the test in the annual Winterfest Card Board Sled Race. Sleepwalker Run Photo courtesy of Grand Haven Winterfest If you’re looking for some late night family fun put on your pajamas and get ready to run. The sleepwalker run is set for this Saturday during the Bonfire Bash. Snow Angel Contest Photo courtesy of gettyimages Make a snow angel at Mulligan’s Hollow after the Cardboard Sled Race. Decorating materials to make a colorful, creative snow angel will be provided. Ski & Snowboard Competition Photo courtesy of Grand Haven Winterfest Its a classic Ski and Snowboard competition for kids and families, Hit the slopes at Mulligan’s Hollow and show off your ticks and skills this Sunday!

It is the final weekend to explorer the world of pop culture, imagination, technology and more in the POPnology exhibit at the Grand rapids Public Museum. This fan favorite exhibit is set to close this Sunday so if you have yet to check it out, be sure while you still have the chance. POPnology features artistic renderings from visual futurists who created the look of Blade Runner™, Star Wars™, and Alien™, as well as virtual reality and other interactive experiences.

Head to DeVos Place this weekend for the annual Kids and Family Expo that is full of all kinds of family fun. Experience interactive booths, games, ziplines, petting zoo animals, slides, lego and so much more. There is so much to see and do and something for every age. Be sure to check out this event this Saturday from 10Am – 5PM!

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Head to any Celebration Cinema around West Michigan now through January 27th to enjoy their Flicks Family Films series that is now showing Clifford the Big Red Dog. Kids 12 and under can get in completely free and everyone else is just $5. Enjoy this family friendly movie and some tasty popcorn.

Head to Frugthaven Farms this weekend, January 28 and 29 from 6 PM – 8 PM. Explore the Orchard Trails at night on a Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk. This family-friendly one-mile night walk through the orchard will come alive with hundreds of luminaries. Warm-up by a bonfire while visiting with friends and family.

Experience something new at Camp Henry this Saturday. Strap on some snowshoes adn make your way through the Camp Henry Trails. Enjoy some delicious hot cocoa or tea after the snow shoeing fun is done! Be sure to register on line to save for spot for this fun experience.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

This Sunday from 2PM – 6PM experience a free community event at CranHill Ranch. Enjoy all kinds of fun including Tubing, Ice Skating, Snowshoeing, Broomball, Ice Climbing, Pony Rides, Petting Farm, and more! Plus, enjoy some free food and wagon rides during the event.

The snow is here and that makes this weekend perfect for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, snowshoeing and so much more. West Michigan has so many great locations for families to enjoy these outdoor winter activities and we have compiled a list of great places to visit in these snowy months. Check out our Ultimate Guide to Winter Fun.

Explorer the UICA galleries through a scavenger hunt with the whole family. Try your hand at some activities including weaving on the loom. Activities are designed for all ages and it is a great way to bring the family together and explorer the different collects and exhibitions.

Drop in to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 1-4PM to enjoy their Colorful, Woven Bowls studio class. Using a paper base as a guide, participants will weave colorful fibers and decorative beads to create a unique miniature bowl to store your treasures and trinkets in to enjoy for years to come.