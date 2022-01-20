Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide January 21st – 23rd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the weekend and that means it is time to gather the family and enjoy some good family fun. Whether you’re looking for the best ways to enjoy the snowy weather or the best ways to have some fun indoors Maranda has got you covered with her complete list of Weekend Family Fun. If you’re looking for some wonderful ideas check them out below:

Swoosh! The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Van Andel Arena this Sunday for their Spread Game Tour. This game is bound to be a slam dunk. Enjoy all kinds of interactive basketball fun. See crazy tricks and jumps as you cheer on your favorite Globetrotter. There is still time to get tickets so be sure to check it out now and have full-court family fun this weekend.

Grand Rapids World of Winter is offering up all kinds of family fun now through March 6. Families can enjoy the Ice Park, music, games, food and especially all of the wonderful art installations spread throughout the city. You can check out a few of Maranda’s favorites including the Light Maze, Bunnies of Intrude and so much more. Check out a map on the World of Winter website and see all of this years illuminating Art pieces.

Art installations and games in downtown Grand Rapids for World of Winter on Jan. 8, 2022. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

Check out Kalamazoo’s Premier Winter Sports Park, Echo Valley this weekend for some snowy family fun. Echo Valley plans to open this weekend, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy all kinds of tobogganing and tubing with the entire family. To warm up head to the lodge for food, snacks and a roasty fire.

The snow is here and that makes this weekend perfect for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, snowshoeing and so much more. West Michigan has so many great locations for families to enjoy these outdoor winter activities and we have compiled a list of great places to visit in these snowy months. Check out our Ultimate Guide to Winter Fun.

This weekend is your last weekend to register for the Ultimate Winter Family Getaway. If you are looking to have a winter family getaway this season then check out this awesome contest from our friends at Crystal Mountain. Skiing, snowboarding, snowbiking, ice skating, carriage rides and more! We are giving your family the chance to win a wintery getaway to Crystal Mountain Michigan. You can win: Overnight stay at the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, Ski Lift tickets, Ski & Snowboard Rentals,$500 activity voucher to explore Crystal Mountain’s winter activities.

A favorite holiday and winter tradition for many people around West Michigan is skating through Rosa Park Circle. While that is not an option this Winter, Van Andel Arena has stepped in to help keep the tradition alive. With limited availability, the skate times completely filled in a matter of minutes, but we have been made aware that there is a small availability for walk-up skate times. IF you are still looking for the chance to skate around Van Andel Arena, head on over and try your hand at one of their limited walk-up times!

Head to any Celebration Cinema around West Michigan now through January 27th to enjoy their Flicks Family Films series that is now showing Clifford the Big Red Dog. Kids 12 and under can get in completely free and everyone else is just $5. Enjoy this family friendly movie and some tasty popcorn.

Enjoy Fulton Farmers Market’s Second Season this weekend. Get fresh fruits, vegetables, dairy, meats, herbs and other farm fresh products. Bring the whole family and enjoy all of the yummy food, treats and other goods from various local vendors. Its the perfect way to enjoy your winter Saturday in the city.

Explorer the UICA galleries through a scavenger hunt with the whole family. try your hand at some activities including weaving on the loom. Activities are designed for all ages and it is a great way to bring the family together and explorer the different collects and exhibitions.

Drop in to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this Saturday from 1-4PM to enjoy their Colorful, Woven Bowls studio class. Using a paper base as a guide, participants will weave colorful fibers and decorative beads to create a unique miniature bowl to store your treasures and trinkets in to enjoy for years to come.

Check out Terry Hall Roller Rink this Saturday for their Princess Skate. Skaters can get their picture taken with tons of different princesses including Snow White, Jasmine, Belle, Anna, Elsa and much more. Kids and families are encouraged to dress up and match the theme. On top of skating enjoy games, and photo opportunities.