Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide January 14th – 16th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is the weekend and while it is a chilly one, their is endless family fun to be enjoyed. Take advantage of this chilly weather and have some outdoor family fun in the snow. There are great activities going on all around West Michigan and Maranda has a complete list of events to enjoy.

Head on out to Frugthaven Farms in Greenville this weekend and enjoy their Ice Fest. This event will be filled with all things icy including ice skating and ice carving. Be sure to bundle up so you can hit the trails and enjoy the beautiful winter-scape or jump into a carriage ride to enjoy the view. While you’re their enjoy a warm beverage from their coffee bar and warm things up even more with a toasty fire. And of course don’t miss the chance to meet the ice sisters themselves. Anna and Elsa will be stopping by for story time.

Its fishing day at outdoor discovery with a winter twist. Head on out to Holland to enjoy Family Ice Fishing day at Outdoor Discovery this saturday from 10AM – 12PM! This event is great for any age and will e a complete blast. All supplies will be provided so whether you’re a newcomer of veteran, you will be ready to catch and release some fish this weekend!

If you’re looking for a warmer weekend activity the Indoor Winter Market is returning this Saturday, January 15 from 9 AM to 1 PM in the Marketside Room of the Civic Center Place. Families can enjoy all of the fresh foods and produce that is featured at the summer Farmers Market. Pick up fresh vegetables for your warm winter soup or even a hot chocolate or pastry. Find it all this weekend at the indoor Famers Market in Holland.

Grand Rapids Public Museum’s Bats: Masters of the nights is coming to a close. Enjoy its final weekend by stopping by any time this Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Explore the world of these creatures by hearing, smelling and seeing like a bat! This interactive exhibit can be enjoyed y any ages so be sure to check it out while you still can. Don’t forget that Kent County kids get in completely free!

The snow is here and that makes this weekend perfect for skiing, sledding, snowboarding, snowshoeing and so much more. West Michigan has so many great locations for families to enjoy these outdoor winter activities and we have compiled a list of great places to visit in these snowy months. Check out our Ultimate Guide to Winter Fun.

World of WInter is taking place in downtown Grand Rapids now through March 6th. Each day hosts a slew of amazing family fun activities for kids and families. This weekend enjoy the Ice Park with icy games and other fun ice activities. You can also enjoy various art instillations throughout the city or even some tasty food trucks.

The Grand Rapids Griffins take the ice this weekend at Van Andel Arena and they need you to come cheer them on as they take on the Manitoba Moose this Friday and Saturday. Both games will begin promptly at 7PM, but be sure to get heri early to watch your favorite Griffin’s player warm up, grab some delicious popcorn or ice cream and hang out with Griff.

The Muskegon Luge Adventure Park is another great way to get outside and enjoy this winter weather. There is something for absolutely everyone. Whether you just like to take it easy and enjoy a bonfire, skate around the trails or even learn to luge you are sure to enjoy the Muskegon Luge adventure Park!

Walk among lighted trails and wooded areas while exploring animals and other winter fun. Check out Fellinlove Farms Winter Wonderland. This family fun event is located in Holland and required no ticket. Horses, goats, llamas, pigs and more are all excited to welcome you to Winter Wonderland on the Farm. Check it out this Saturday from 4-6PM.