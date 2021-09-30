Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide Fun Guide October 1st – 3rd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – October is here and that means that fall family fun activities are in full swing. It is time to get out and enjoy the crisp fall breeze and all of the exciting fun that goes with it. If you’re looking for more ideas for family fun check out Maranda’s top picks and her complete list of fun below:

This weekend, bring the family out to enjoy 175+ amazing makers, listen to four different bands, and eat from four great food trucks and enjoy the amazing food, coffee and hard cider from Frugthaven Farm. Its Merchants and Makers Festival at Frugthaven Farm from 9AM – 3PM this Saturday.

The theme for 2021 is “Pumpkinfest Barnyard Bash!” Pumpkinfest is a two-day event that features a number of free and low-cost events that can be enjoyed by all ages. This year’s festival is Friday, October 1st and Saturday, October 2nd. Bring the whole family out to Zeeland this weekend for some fall family fun!

CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

Head to Walker City Hall this Saturday, October 3 for a free community-favorite event, Walker Pumpkin Bash! Free pumpkins for the first 1,000 kids, donuts, cider, live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin decorating station, trick or treating, photos in a Walker Police Car and Fire Truck, outdoor laser tag and more! Costumes are certainly encouraged!

Its the final weekend of ArtPrize so be sure to bring the whole family down to downtown Grand Rapids for an unforgettable weekend filled with color and art. Be sure to check out their website to a map of where you can find the best entries. ArtPrize 2021 will conclude this Sunday, so be sure to check it out while you still can!

Bring the whole family, including your four-legged family members to Riverside Park this Saturday for Bark in the Dark 2021. This is a family and dog friendly glow-in-the-dark 5k and 1 mile fun run/walk that you will not want to miss. Festivities will begin at 5PM and the race will kick-off at 6:30PM.

IllumiZoo Wild Hues will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. Enjoy all different mediums of light and color as they dance to music throughout the zoo!

The Haunted Forest is a spooky outdoor experience at Cannonsburg Ski Area. The woods are filled with hungry zombies, scary witches, ghosts, and other monsters that exist only in your worst nightmares. Be prepared to encounter all of them, as you try to make your way through the woods.

Kick off Fire Safety Week and watch over 50 fire trucks roll down 8th Street during the annual Fire Truck Parade. This will be silent parade (no sirens) in honor of all firefighters that have lost their lives serving their communities.

CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

Enjoy some German favorites at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm this Saturday! Celebrate fall with apple picking, pumpkin picking, delicious food and live music.

Head to Fellinlove Farm for their Not So Spooky Trail. Enjoy festive Halloween decorations as they are placed throughout the trails. While you’re there, hang out with fun animals and experience the farm with the family.