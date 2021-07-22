Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for July 23rd – 25th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lots of family fun is going on in West Michigan this weekend. Families can enjoy everything from bottle-feeding calves at Dairy Discovery, to enjoy theatrical performances at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater. And not to mention, the 2021 Summer Olympics will be kicking off in Japan this weekend and we are serving up some great ways to celebrate. Here are Maranda’s top picks:

Head to Dairy Discovery Swisslane Farms this Saturday, July 24th from 10 AM – 2 PM for their Summer Shindig. This family friendly event is sure to include fun for kids of all ages. Guest can enjoy hayrides, bounce houses, a petting zoo, the opportunity to feed a calf and so much more. Not to mention, the first 160 visitors will get a free ice cream from the Ice Cream Jeannie thanks to Boehringer Ingelheim.

Join Air Zoo this Saturday, July 24th from 11 AM – 3PM for their Saturday STEAM Day Event. This science and fun filled event will take place outside, on the front lawn of the Air Zoo, and is FREE to all that attend. Guests will enjoy hands-on activity tables, sponsor giveaways, toy demos, education demos, Fly Buy summer STEM toy sales, and more. Be sure to bring your best space helmet, NASA gear, or alien buddy and join in on some out-ot-this-world fun! And don’t forget a white t-shirt so you can participate in some tie-dye fun as well.

Check out the Grand Rapids Civic Theater’s production of The Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley that kicks off this weekend. With shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday you and your family should be sure to check out this family-friendly, musical production. Tickets are on sale now, so be sure to purchase them soon before they sell out!

The 2021 Olympics kick off in Japan this weekend, and while most families cannot be there in person to witness that games, you and your family can be sure to celebrate at home. Click the link above and check out some creative ways to host your very own backyard Olympic games. Enjoy some creative snack ideas, game ideas and even some craft ideas,

Byron Days Festival kicks off this weekend and the family is sure to enjoy all of the activities this festival has in store. Enjoy the parade, fireworks show, kid zone, carnival food and so much more all weekend long. Most of the fun can be found at Bicentennial Park behind the Library and Township Offices, but families are sure to find some family fun going on all around the city.

Summer Restaurant week is taking place in Kalamazoo this weekend. Kids and families can travel around to different local restaurants and try new and delicious foods at a special discounted price. Support local businesses and experience new flavors all weekend long.

The Freemont Baby Food festival takes place this weekend. Guests can enjoy festival activities include a wide variety of contests, musicians, clowns, and more. Children’s activities include frog jumping, turtle racing, bubble gum blowing and hula-hoop contests, obstacle course, bike race, and much more.

Its another themed night at the Musical Fountain. In celebration of Christmas in July, enjoy all of your favorite Christmas songs as the musical fountain dances along. With only six short months until Santa Clause comes to tow, there is no better way to get in the festive spirit than to celebrate at the musical fountain.

The Barry County Fair is coming to a close this weekend and it is your last chance to enjoy their amusement rides, tractor and live stock shows, delicious fair food and so much more. Be sure to check it out while you still can and enjoy family fun for all.

Head to the Gilmore Car Museum on Friday morning to enjoy their Fairytale Brunch and Princess Parade. With your purchase of a brunch ticket, children can enjoy a delicious morning brunch with Rapunzel, Ariel, and Belle, as they mingle with guests under the outdoor tent, lead a special welcome dance, and conduct a wishing ceremony. Be sure to not miss out on this magical expereince.