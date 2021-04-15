Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide for April 16th-18th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fun is endless this weekend in West Michigan. Every day this weekend is filled with some family fun activities. From Earth Day activities to opening days at the Getty Drive in and Berlin Raceway, you don’t want to miss out on all of the events going down this weekend.

This Saturday join John Ball Zoo for their Party for the Planet. In celebration of Earth Day, the Zoo will be hosting a celebration of conservation, recycling, and our natural world. The party will include information booths, conservation, and sustainability education, along with ambassador animals throughout the Zoo. This event will be free with zoo admission. Reserve your tickets here.

Help the community get its parks ready for Summer by participating in Its My Park Day this Friday and Saturday. This clean up will include projects at 30 different locations where volunteers will help to pick up trash, beautify flowerbeds, and more. All projects will be happening from 10 A.M. – 1 P.M. on both days. To register for a specific project visit the Friends of Grand Rapids Parks website.

The Getty Drive In is open for the season starting this Friday. Join in on the fun all weekend long at this outdoor movie venue. Enjoy movies like Godzilla vs. King Kong or the new Tom & Jerry movie from the comfort of your own car. Getty will be serving all of your favorite movie snacks as well. Reserve your tickets here.

Sign up for the Amway Junior Challenge to track your exercise and activities and earn badges and milestones. Kids between the ages of 3 and 12 will be able to virtually track their exercise. For every 15 minutes of activity, participants will be able to punch a hole in their tracker. When the tracker is full mail it in to win an Amway Junior Challenge packet with a t-shirt, finisher medal and more! Register for free here.

This Sunday from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. join Kula Yoga and the West Michigan Humane Society for a fun puppy inspired yoga flow. The hour-long, guided yoga class will be accompanied by puppies and dogs from the West Michigan Humane Society. The pup will roam free as you work through your flow. Puppy kisses are free with class registration. The pups will be available for adoption once the class has concluded.

Join the famous SUE the T. Rex this Saturday and become a scientist for the day. In this virtual event with the Field Museum you and your family can chat with scientists, take an interactive brain break, and engage with activities that help you learn something new about science. This month the focus of the event will be Urban Ecology. Learn all about organisms interact in the urban environment of Chicago. Each family will only need to purchase one $35 ticket for this event. To register, click here.

Help the Zeeland East Seniors put on their Senior All Night Party by supporting the cause this Friday at their Fair Food Drive Through. This fun event will include polish sausage, corn dogs, elephant ears, deep fried Oreos, ice cream and more. Don’t miss out on the yummy fun.

Take a hike through the beautiful trails at Rosy Mound and search of signs of the changing seasons while reading When Spring Comes by Kevin Henkes and Laura Dronzek. Pages from this wonderful story will be posted around the 0.5 mile loop trail for families to follow along. This event will be available during normal part hours from 7 A.M. to 10 P.M.

This Saturday from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. join Ottawa County Parks at Grand Ravines North for a wild flower workshop. This workshop will teach you how to identify spring wildflowers using the Newcomb’s Wildflower guide. The event will be free to all guests.

Join Berlin Raceway this Saturday for their 10th Annual Icebreaker. The event will run from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Come out to see Berlin Raceway commence in its 71st season with some motor racing. Don’t miss the opening weekend of fast paced, family fun entertainment

Clean up Ah-Nab-Awen Park with the Grand Rapids Water Protectors this Sunday. As we get closer to Earth Day focus on helping to protect the planet by taking steps locally. Bring your own gloves and help clean up the beaches that mean a lot to Grand Rapids. There is no better way to celebrate the Earth than by cleaning up the beaches of West Michigan.

This Saturday, drop in to the GRAM to view their Hand and Machine in Harmony: Regional Arts and Crafts exhibition while it is still there. After you see all of the cool art on display test your own skills in their Textured Metals Drop-in Studio. Learn how to draw, emboss, and color metal for yourself and make colorful textured metal creations. This event will be free with museum admission.

Join Grand rapids Public Museum this Saturday for their EatPlayGrow Move to the Beat event. Learn all about the heart and how to keep it healthy through music. This hands on educational lesson is for children and their parents. Learn about nutrition and healthy habits in fun and creative ways. Sessions will take place at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and will last approximately 1.5 hours.

Register for any of the multiple times available to cuddle and play with baby goats at Dreamgoats in Ada. Each session lasts 25 minutes, during which time you can cuddle up with the newest members of the goat family. If you need some cuddles with cute baby animals, don’t miss out.