Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide February 4th – 6th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun. Get ready to enjoy all of the great events taking place across West Michigan this weekend. There is truly something for every age. Whether you’re building snow forts, meeting princesses or putting it in drive at the Michigan International Auto Show there is something great to do. Take a look at Maranda’s List of Weekend Fun!

It’s that time of year where families can take the weekend to explorer the perfect vehicle that might be best suited for their kids. While you’re there explorer some family fun including the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Put it in Drive Kids Area and the Subaru pet adoption area. Plus take a step back in time and explore vintage cars from the Gilmore Car Museum.

The CARE Ballet presents the classic fairytale of Sleeping Beauty. Prepare to enjoy beautiful dancing and the dancers twirl around the stage and perform this beautiful story. This February 5th and 6th families can head out to the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center to experience the magic.

World of Winter is partnering with the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation to tell the story of Lunar New Year. Watch as you immerse yourself into the culture. Hear music, see dancing and experience Lunar New Year unlike ever before. This performance is set to take place this Saturday at Studio Park Piazza.

Everyone’s favorite Princesses take to the Ice to enjoy the Grand Rapids Griffins game this Saturday. Arrive early to be sure to meet and greet your favorite princess before you watch the Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Ontario Reign. Doors open at 6PM and the game kicks off at 7 PM at Van Andel Arena.

The South Haven Ice Breaker Festival of 2022 kicks off this weekend. This frosty winter celebration starts this Friday and families can enjoy all kinds of fun including ice sculptures, chili cook-off, cardboard sled races, outdoor ice skating, horse drawn wagon rides, s’mores roasting and many more exciting activities. Dont miss it this weekend in Downtown South Haven.

Head to Frederik Meijer Gardens this Saturday to experience Animal Adventures. Meet all kinds of cool and creepy animals a snake, three species of special cockroaches, a bearded dragon, and silkie chickens. Listen to stories, play games and even take an at-home art kit to continue the fun even after you leave.

The Winter Olympics are officially kicking-off tomorrow and families can get ready to celebrate in their own ways. If you’re looking for a unique way to watch head to Studio Park Piaza to enjoy the opening ceremonies watch party. Bundle up and come on out to enjoy the official kick off of the winter games. win prizes and enjoy some teater concessions.

Head to Bryon Center this Saturday for their Comic Con. Enjoy over 40 vendors completely free to the public. dress asd your favorite comic characters and get ready to enjoy everything comic. This event takes place this Saturday from 10Am to 3PM at Byron Township Community Center.

If you’re looking for a warmer weekend activity the Indoor Winter Market is returning this Saturday, January 15 from 9 AM to 1 PM in the Marketside Room of the Civic Center Place. Families can enjoy all of the fresh foods and produce that is featured at the summer Farmers Market. Pick up fresh vegetables for your warm winter soup or even a hot chocolate or pastry. Find it all this weekend at the indoor Famers Market in Holland.

Build some really unique winter forts at Blandford Nature Center this Saturday from 1PM – 2:30PM. Learn some tips and tricks about building the best shelters for this winter weather. Of course they will have some hot cocoa to enjoy and warm you up after the winter fun.