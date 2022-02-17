Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide February 18th – 20th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is the weekend and that means it is time for some big family fun. There is so much to see and do all across West Michigan with the family including exciting new museum exhibits and thrilling, icy luge rides. Maranda has a complete list of weekend fun for you to enjoy and you can check it out below.

In honor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coming to an end head to Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park to ski, skate, snowshoe and of course learn to luge. If you want to try your hand at the luge, tickets for this season are on sale! Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park’s luge was hand created by an Olympian himself. The 850 foot track will having you sliding at speeds of 30 miles per hour.

It is that time of year for Michigan’s Winter Free Fishing Weekend. All fishing license fees will be waived for two days. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. Bring the whole family out for an icy day on the lake catching some fish. This event will be quite the catch so don’t miss out!

Join Terry Hall Roller Rink and meet all of your favorite superheroes including Spiderman, Batman, Superman, Captain America, Wonder Woman, Captain Marvel, Deadpool, the Black Widow, and more. Feel free to dress up and skate alongside your favorite hero! Plus there will be some free giveaways as well!

Courtesy of Grand Rapids Public museum

Join the GRPM for the public celebration of Roger That! Visitors will learn more about Roger B. Chaffee and space exploration with hands-on activities hosted by both the Museum and community partners including: build stations where attendees can design their own rockets and paper airplanes, astronaut challenges, artifact interactions including meteorite samples, tektite, and more.

Gun Lake Winterfest

Enjoy a ton of winter Fun as Gun Lake Winterfest takes place this weekend. The weekend will but full of winter fun, crafts, games, music, food and so much more. Kids and families of all ages are sure to enjoy everything that Gun Lake’s Winterfest is throwing this weekend!

Who Am I? a Butterfly Ballet

Enjoy colorful costumes, spectacular music, and exquisite choreography in this enchanting performance of Who Am I? A Butterfly Ballet. Performances will take place this weekend at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Kids and families can enjoy the delightful story of a newly emerged butterfly discovering who it is by encountering other creatures and comparing their traits.

Fellinlove Farm’s Heartwood Saturdays

Visit Fellinlove Farm this weekend to enjoy their Heartwood Saturday. Meat their Horse “Heart” among tons of other farm animals. While you’re there explore Heartwood trail that is beautifully decorated to fit the Valentine’s Day season. If you feel like sharing the love with Fellinlove Farm be sure to bring any recyclable cans and bottles with yu on your visit and donate them to help Fellinlove Farm keep spreading their love.

Grand Rapids Griffins Game

The Grand Rapids Griffins play the Rockford IceHogs on March 3, 2021. (Courtesy: The Grand Rapids Griffins)

The Grand Rapids Griffins take the ice this weekend at Van Andel Arena. Bring the whole family out to cheer them on as they take on the Rockford IceHogs. Enjoy tasty hot dogs and other arena treats while you’re there. And of course be sure to say “hi” to Griff the mascot!

Movies on the Piazza: Cool Runnings

As the Olympics come to and end, bring the whole family out to cheer on the Jamaican Bobsled team in Disney’s Cool Runnings. Enjoy this FREE outdoor film experience at Studio Park’s piazza! Bring your own chair and warm up by the fire pits. Grab hot beverages from the nearby bar and/or snacks from Studio Park.

Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off & Restaurant Week

Warm up with some delicious chili in Kalamazoo this weekend as they celebrate their 15th annual Chili Cook-off event. Visitors to Chili Cook-Off can expect 25+ different chilis to sample in an entirely outdoor event while DJ Chuck takes care of the entertainment.

Air Zoo Panels Off

Crews work to restore a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk Shaba at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo Aerospace & Science Museum. (Courtesy Air Zoo)

Get an indepth look at what makes your favorite planes fly at Air Zoo’s Panels Off event this weekend. Some of the crowd favorite planes will have panels and or cowlings removed for an in-depth look into their workings. Come out and learn about the significance of their mechanics and features all month long.