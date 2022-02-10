Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide February 11th – 13th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It a fun winter weekend and there is so much to do. Families have their pick of exciting activities happening all over including some pre-Valentine’s Day fun and some fun in honor of Sunday’s Big Game! Maranda has a complete list of activities that families can enjoy all weekend long.

Get an indepth look at what makes your favorite planes fly at Air Zoo’s Panels Off event this weekend. Some of the crowd favorite planes will have panels and or cowlings removed for an in-depth look into their workings. Come out and learn about the significance of their mechanics and features all month long.

Frederik Meijer Garden’s is inviting families to enjoy a wonderful winter experience in their gardens this Saturday. Explorer the wintery terrain of your favorite gardens while listening to stories, watching ice be sculpted into beautiful displays and enjoy seasonal family crafts. Families can head to the gardens and enjoy this day of fun from 1 PM to 4 PM this Saturday!

Photo courtesy of Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice Presents Mickey and Friends this weekend in Grand Rapids. All of your favorite Disney friends are taking the ice for the most magical performance. Guests can expect to be delighted by enchanting interactive experience, their favorite songs and characters and so much more. Tickets are still on sale so be sure to get them while you still can.

Enjoy some fun Valentine’s Day activities this weekend as we inch closer to this fun holiday all about love. As part of the World of Winter Fun, families can enjoy the Valent-ICE event taking place this weekend on Monroe. Join a the guided tours to learn how some of the World of Winter Ice Sculptures came to be.

The Grand Rapids Gold take the court this weekend. Fans can head on out to the deltaplex to enjoy a classic game between our favorite basketball team and Capital City Go-Go. Tickets are on sale for this Friday which also happens to be Family Friday. If you can’t make it to Friday’s game, then be sure to get tickets for this Sunday’s game.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Get the family moving together this weekend and join Grand Rapids Yoga this Saturday at 10:15 AM for a family Valentine’s Day themed flow. Learn how to do group yoga poses that your whole family can get involved in. Plus the kids can take home a cute Valentine’s Day craft to keep the fun going.

Not only is it the weekend before Valentine’s Day, it is also a big weekend for football. The Big Game takes place this Sunday and everyone is excited to root for their favorite team. Whether you’re staying in or going out bring the whole family together to prepare a tasty dish to enjoy wherever you’re watching. Maranda and Meijer came up with some creative and tasty ideas that your family can try.

This Friday and Saturday the Muskegon Lumberjacks take the Ice and Mercy Health Arena in downtown Muskegon. Cheer on the Lumberjacks as they dominate the ice this weekend. Bring the whole family and enjoy some tasty arena treats.

Photo courtesy of gettyimages

Stroll through downtown Plainwell and enjoy some tasty chocolate. Each shop and restaurant will have a chocolatey treat for your family to enjoy, plus don’t miss out on sweet deals to keep the Valentine’s Day fun going. Don’t miss this event this Saturday from 10AM – 2PM.

Downtown Lowell Historic District 5th Annual Lowell Chocolate Stroll. Explore Lowell while you shop, support and eat chocolate! For a chance to win Lowell bucks make sure to get your punch card stamped at each location.

Take a step back in time and learn the history of the country through the eyes of Alexander Hamilto in the Musical Hilton presented by Broadway in Grand Rapids. This highly acclaimed musical will be visited grand rapids for a limited time so be sure to check it out while you still can.