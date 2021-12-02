Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 3rd – 5th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some festive family fun! This weekend is full of holly, jolly festivities as December is finally here and we are gearing up for Christmas Day. Check out all of the Parades, Festivals and other great holiday events taking place all along the lakeshore and throughout West Michigan. If you’re looking for additional family fun ideas, check out my top picks below!

Walk Through the Lights at Gull Meadows Farms. They’ve added more greenhouses, more lights, and some fun surprises for this year’s holiday event. Start a new tradition with this wonderful family activity as you listen to Christmas music, walk through choreographed light displays, and wander through an entire greenhouse devoted to Christmas blow ups.

Bring your family and friends for an entire day of Holiday Cheer! Annual Whootville Christmas Parade starts at 1pm in Saugatuck and everyone is encouraged to wear festive Whootville and/or Christmas attire and join in the parade! Parade route starts on Water Street at Wicks Park and travels south, ending at Wicks Park.

Both The Grand Rapids Gold and the Grand Rapids Griffins are home this weekend for family fun sporting events. Enjoy the games as you cheer on Grand Rapids’ favorite home teams while enjoying ice cream, hot dogs, and other tasty goodies. Be sure to check out their gift shops too so you can represent our home teams all year long!

City of Grand Rapids Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Come join me as we welcome the holiday season to Grand Rapids with the annual tree lighting celebration. This year is sure to wow the community as there will be plenty of activities for all ages including cultural performances, tasty treats and free family fun! Lowell Christmas Festivities and Annual Night-Time Santa Parade Head to downtown Lowell this Saturday for a slew of holiday fun including the art and craft holiday sale, a pancake supper, a book sale, a live nativity, Rudolph’s Craft Workshop and Santa visits all wrapped up with a annual night time Santa parade! Rockford’s Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony Join The City of Rockford in Garden Club Park for the Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony! The choir will sing some Christmas carols, followed by a message of peace and the final countdown to light up the town!

Also be sure to enjoy carriage rides through town from 6:30-8:30pm. Holidays in Lakeside 2021 Start your holiday shopping by supporting lakeside business. Be sure to bring the whole family because there is some fun for everyone including letters to Santa, carriage rides and even some one-on-one time with Santa Claus himself! Sinterklaas Eve Celebration Celebrate Sinterklaas Day with Holland’s very own Sinterklaas! Sint and his helpers will be at the Civic Center to hand out goodies, gift bags and Christmas lanterns. At 6:30 pm , children can pick up their pre-made lanterns at the Civic Center. At 7:00 pm, Sinterklaas will lead a processional from Maple Avenue to the Kerstmarkt, where families can visit and take pictures with him in the warming hut Holly Jolly Days Head to the Tri-Cities Historical Museum for some holiday fun right before the Jingle Bell Parade 2021! Enjoy a take home craft and some fun themed exhibits. This is a great way to get in the holiday spirit in a completely free way!

Head out to Santa’s Cabin and take a turn to make your Christmas list known at Ed Dunneback & Girls Fruit Farm this Saturday! Parents bring the cameras, there will be plenty of opportunity for photo ops, perfect for your holiday cards! After your visit with Santa come back up to the barn for a donut, cider and some craft time! Pick up your at-home reindeer food kit and drop off for your letters to Santa!