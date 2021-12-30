Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 31st – January 2nd

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – The New Year is upon us and this weekend is full of festive New Year’s Eve celebrations. While it is fun to spend these chilly, post-holiday weekends cuddled up in doors there are some great family fun activities that you and your family should be sure to check out. If youre looking for some great ideas, check out Maranda’s complete list of Weekend fun below.
Tarry Hall Roller Rink
If you’re looking for a great time this weekend check out Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville. They will be open all weekend for some family fun. If you’re looking for some New Year’s Eve Festivities check out their New Year’s Eve Skate Party that will take place this Friday evening with two separate entry times. And if you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Day then head to the roller rink for open-skate.
Meijer Gardens Holiday Traditions
Experience the season through this magical event at Fredrick Meijer Gardens this weekend. University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions is currently on display honoring the role music, bells, gongs, whistles and animals play in treasured holiday celebrations. Enjoy this winter wonderland, illuminated by 300,000 lights and filled with 46 different cultural displays. This is the last weekend that this exhibit will be on display so enjoy it while you still can!
Ice skating at the Van Andel Arena
A favorite holiday and winter tradition for many people around West Michigan is skating through Rosa Park Circle. While that is not an option this Winter, Van Andel Arena has stepped in to help keep the tradition alive. With limited availability, the skate times completely filled in a matter of minutes, but we have been made aware that there is a small availability for walk-up skate times. IF you are still looking for the chance to skate around Van Andel Arena, head on over and try your hand at one of their limited walk-up times!
Grand Rapids Public Museum Snowflake Break
The Museum will be filled with three floors of holiday themed decorations and activities, complemented by unique exhibit experiences. Festive favorites returning include the historic Grand Rapids LEGO® Bricks display, oversized games in the Galleria, and the popular Santa and Elf Hunt that encourages families to explore the Museum to find 12 elves hidden in peculiar spots, while also learning about 15 Santas from around the world.
New Years Eve Grand Rapids Griffins Game
Ring in the New Year in the best way possible by heading out to Van Andel Arena for the 24th Annual New Years Eve Griffins Game. This year they will be playing against the Milwaukee Admirals so be sure to get your tickets and enjoy West Michigan’s largest indoor firework show following the game!
Walker Ice Neon New Year’s Even Skate
Walker Ice and Fitness welcomes you and your family this Friday from 5 – 7 PM for the Neon New Years Eve Celebration. The first 300 skaters will receive fun party favors. Welcome the new year with this fun and bold celebrations that the whole family is sure to enjoy!
Head to Air Zoo this Friday for a unique way to celebrate the new year with the younger members of your family that can’t stay up until midnight. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Countdown to Noon balloon drop, “Subzero” liquid Nitrogen floor show, the Air Zoo’s Countdown Scavenger Hunt, and much more!
Head to Mulligan’s Hollow this Sunday to enjoy the chill of the new year. Bring the whole family out to Grand Haven to hit the slopes, enjoy some cocoa by the fire and have some fun. Mulligan’s Hollow offers different slopes for different levels and rentals on site Be sure to bring the whole family out to enjoy this wintery fun!
Craig’s Cruisers New Year’s Eve Party
Ring in 2022 ‘where the fun never ends!’ Enjoy 3 ours of unlimited pizza and pasta buffet, indoor go-karts, laser tag, trampoline jump time, party favors and so much more! Craig’s Cruisers is offering two party times so be sure to get your tickets in advanced.
Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark
The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark is a classic favorite. Load into the card and drive through the trail of lights at the ballpark. While you’re at it, check out their train and other fun light-up adventures. This is the last weekend for families to enjoy the show so head out this Friday or Saturday before it is too late!