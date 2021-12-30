Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 31st – January 2nd

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – The New Year is upon us and this weekend is full of festive New Year’s Eve celebrations. While it is fun to spend these chilly, post-holiday weekends cuddled up in doors there are some great family fun activities that you and your family should be sure to check out. If youre looking for some great ideas, check out Maranda’s complete list of Weekend fun below.

If you’re looking for a great time this weekend check out Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville. They will be open all weekend for some family fun. If you’re looking for some New Year’s Eve Festivities check out their New Year’s Eve Skate Party that will take place this Friday evening with two separate entry times. And if you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Day then head to the roller rink for open-skate.

Experience the season through this magical event at Fredrick Meijer Gardens this weekend. University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions is currently on display honoring the role music, bells, gongs, whistles and animals play in treasured holiday celebrations. Enjoy this winter wonderland, illuminated by 300,000 lights and filled with 46 different cultural displays. This is the last weekend that this exhibit will be on display so enjoy it while you still can!

A favorite holiday and winter tradition for many people around West Michigan is skating through Rosa Park Circle. While that is not an option this Winter, Van Andel Arena has stepped in to help keep the tradition alive. With limited availability, the skate times completely filled in a matter of minutes, but we have been made aware that there is a small availability for walk-up skate times. IF you are still looking for the chance to skate around Van Andel Arena, head on over and try your hand at one of their limited walk-up times!

The Museum will be filled with three floors of holiday themed decorations and activities, complemented by unique exhibit experiences. Festive favorites returning include the historic Grand Rapids LEGO® Bricks display, oversized games in the Galleria, and the popular Santa and Elf Hunt that encourages families to explore the Museum to find 12 elves hidden in peculiar spots, while also learning about 15 Santas from around the world.