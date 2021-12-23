Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 24th – 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially the weekend of Christmas. While many families have plans to open gifts, fill their bellies with delicious food and watch holiday movies, Maranda has brought you some great weekend fun opportunities that families across West Michigan can enjoy.

The best way to spend time together as a family this christmas weekend is to check out all of the fun, festive light displays around west Michigan. The whole family can load into the car and drive around to find the brightest, most extravagant displays of lights. Here are some displays to check out this weekend:

Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark is a classic favorite. Load into the card and drive through the trail of lights at the ballpark. While you’re at it, check out their train and other fun light-up adventures. Local Neighborhoods CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Drive through your local neighborhoods to see which neighbors have the best displays. Some houses even incorporate music with their displays and your whole family is sure to enjoy it. Cascade Fellowship Light Display CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Enjoy their Christmas Story in,lights! This is a self-guided, free walking journey through fabulous lights at Cascade Fellowship. This journey will have you enjoying all kinds of displays for about 30 minutes of family fun!

Gilmore Car Museum CREDIT: GILMORE CAR MUSEUM Enjoy a beautiful light display from Gilmore Car Museum. Among their cars throughout the decades, families can explorer lights and other fun holiday surprises along the way. Newaygo Colors of Christmas CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Enjoy a wonderland of lights and light displays in the beauty of the Croton Township Campground. Walk or drive through the campground enjoying the lights and displays. Even stop and take some pictures with family and friends in this completely free experience! Downtown Grand Rapids CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES Downtown Grand Rapids is full of beautiful lights during this time of year, especially the giant Christmas Tree in front of Rosa Park Circle. Be sure to take some time and explorer the beauty of the city that is covered in lights. From Van Andel Arena to The Amway Grand Plaza you are sure to find a little sparkle where ever you go!