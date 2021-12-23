Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 24th – 26th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is officially the weekend of Christmas. While many families have plans to open gifts, fill their bellies with delicious food and watch holiday movies, Maranda has brought you some great weekend fun opportunities that families across West Michigan can enjoy.
Christmas Light Displays:
The best way to spend time together as a family this christmas weekend is to check out all of the fun, festive light displays around west Michigan. The whole family can load into the car and drive around to find the brightest, most extravagant displays of lights. Here are some displays to check out this weekend:
Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark
The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark is a classic favorite. Load into the card and drive through the trail of lights at the ballpark. While you’re at it, check out their train and other fun light-up adventures.
Local Neighborhoods
Drive through your local neighborhoods to see which neighbors have the best displays. Some houses even incorporate music with their displays and your whole family is sure to enjoy it.
Cascade Fellowship Light Display
Enjoy their Christmas Story in,lights! This is a self-guided, free walking journey through fabulous lights at Cascade Fellowship. This journey will have you enjoying all kinds of displays for about 30 minutes of family fun!
Enjoy a beautiful light display from Gilmore Car Museum. Among their cars throughout the decades, families can explorer lights and other fun holiday surprises along the way.
Enjoy a wonderland of lights and light displays in the beauty of the Croton Township Campground. Walk or drive through the campground enjoying the lights and displays. Even stop and take some pictures with family and friends in this completely free experience!
Downtown Grand Rapids is full of beautiful lights during this time of year, especially the giant Christmas Tree in front of Rosa Park Circle. Be sure to take some time and explorer the beauty of the city that is covered in lights. From Van Andel Arena to The Amway Grand Plaza you are sure to find a little sparkle where ever you go!
Battle Creek Winter Festival of Lights
Head to Downtown Battle Creek to enjoy their Annual Festival of Lights! Take a trip to State Street or stop by the W.K Kellogg Foundation’s backyard and explorer all of the beautiful lights. The fun doesn’t stop there enjoy other family fun opportunities including carriage rides through downtown.
Winter Wonderland in Ada Village
More than 25,000 lights have decorated the Village of Ada! Explorer the endless family fun that is completely lit up for the holidays. A family favorite is the Covered Bridge lighting. This is perfect for all ages and everyone is sure to enjoy.
Lake Michigan Drive
If you are looking to stay in your car and appreciate some free and local lights, just take a drive down Lake Michigan Drive. The entire drive is lined with colorful lights!