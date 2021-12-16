Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 17th – 19th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for some big family fun! As we keep saying the holiday’s are really here as this is the last weekend before Christmas which means it is your last chance to get your holiday shopping done, visit with santa and experience holiday festivals and parades! If you’re looking for something extra fun to do with the family this weekend, check out Maranda’s complete list of family fun below!

The Nutcracker

The world famous Nutcracker ballet is classically christmas and it is here in West Michigan. One of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to watch the story of Clara, Nutcracker , the sugar plum fairies and other character’s take a journey through imagination.

West Michigan Youth Ballet Production

The West Michigan Youth Ballet will dance across the stage this Saturday at the Frauenthal Center for their final performance of The Nutcracker this season. Performances will last approximately 2 hours with a fifteen-minute intermission.

Ballet Kalamazoo Production

Kalamazoo Ballet presents The Nutcracker Kalamazoo this weekend at the Comstock Community Auditorium. Saturdays performance will begin at 7PM and Sunday’s performance will begin at 3PM.

Head to Celery Flats in Portage this weekend to experience a family-fun festive decoration display. Stroll along the Holiday Card and Tree Walk, Reindeer Lane, and the North Pole Trail. Then visit the North Pole Pavilion to take family photos in Santa’s lighted sleigh while dropping your letters in Santa’s mailbox.

Chestnuts will be roasting on an open fire this Saturday at Studio Park because Santa Claus is coming to town for some holiday fun. Head to Studio Park this Saturday starting at 2PM to enjoy everything from Santa, Reindeer, Holiday movies, music, and Christmas carols!

Everyone loves classic holiday movies adn celebration cinema is giving you the chance to watch them for free. This weekend head to any Celebration Cinema location and enjoy the Flicks Family Film series that will be showing both Elf and The Polar Express. Kids under 12 years of age can get in completely free, and everyone else is just $5 per ticket!

The Museum will be filled with three floors of holiday themed decorations and activities, complemented by unique exhibit experiences. Festive favorites returning include the historic Grand Rapids LEGO® Bricks display, oversized games in the Galleria, and the popular Santa and Elf Hunt that encourages families to explore the Museum to find 12 elves hidden in peculiar spots, while also learning about 15 Santas from around the world.

Join us for a live nativity scene located at the corner of E. Bridge and Main Street. Foretelling of Jesus’ birth begins at 7PM. There will be free refreshments for all at Rockford United Methodist Church from 7:20-8:30pm and there will be caroling between scenes.

This Saturday from 2PM -5PM go visit with singing Santa at Bridge Street Market. Enjoy a special performance by our good friend St. Nicholas and then enjoy refreshments and candy canes after the show. Be sure to bring your camera because Santa will have a meet-and-greet too!

If you’re in desperate need of christmas gifts then head to Downtown Holland for the Shopping Jam event. Stores all along Eighth St. will be offering store discounts all day long, but the earlier you shop the better the discounts so make sure that you are up early and ready to shop!

Walk Through the Lights at Gull Meadows Farms. They’ve added more greenhouses, more lights, and some fun surprises for this year’s holiday event. Start a new tradition with this wonderful family activity as you listen to Christmas music, walk through choreographed light displays, and wander through an entire greenhouse devoted to Christmas blow ups.

Santa is visiting Sparta this Saturday from 9AM – 12PM. Get ready to meet Santa before he has to head back up to the North Pole to get ready for Christmas Day. Along with Satna families can enjoy carriage rides and other family fun activities.

Experience the season through this magical event at Fredrick Meijer Gardens this weekend. University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions is currently on display honoring the role music, bells, gongs, whistles and animals play in treasured holiday celebrations. Enter the winter wonderland, illuminated by 300,000 lights and filled with the sights and sounds of 46 cultural displays. Enjoy this exhibit this weekend through January 2.