Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide December 10th – 12th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it’s time for some family fun. We are inching closer and closer to the holidays and that means the community is packing on the festive fun that the whole family is sure to enjoy. If you’re looking for some great events to check out in your community this weekend check out my complete list below:

Experience the season through this magical event at Fredrick Meijer Gardens this weekend. University of Michigan Health-West Christmas & Holiday Traditions is currently on display honoring the role music, bells, gongs, whistles and animals play in treasured holiday celebrations. Enter the winter wonderland, illuminated by 300,000 lights and filled with the sights and sounds of 46 cultural displays. Enjoy this exhibit this weekend through January 2.

Check out Kalamazoo’s Holly Jolly Trolley this weekend with the whole family. The Holly Jolly Trolley will run its traditional route through Downtown Kalamazoo Nov. 26 through Dec. 23. With nine stops throughout the Downtown, the route includes stops at City Hall, along the Kalamazoo Mall, Portage Street, and Michigan Avenue. See all the lights and be sure to enjoy some Kalamazoo favorites.

Head to the DeGraaf Nature Center in Holland this weekend for a trip back in time this holiday season. Learn how the pioneers fed, clothed, and sheltered themselves with a visit to our Pioneer Cabin. Learn about pioneer chores such as carding wool, sawing wood, grinding corn, and cooking over the fire. And also discuss some of the ways early settlers prepared for the holidays.

Celebrate Christmas with a visit to the Critter Barn and experience the Live Nativity inside the big red barn. Live animals, shepherds, photographs of Bethlehem and Galilee, lights, angels will inspire every visitor Plan to walk around the farm and enjoy the festive decorations and lights. All of the animals are eager to greet you too!

Check out the Magical Holiday Family Getaway contest going on right now where you can have the chance to win a holiday getaway to the Village of Rosemont, Illinois.

What does this getaway include?:

Overnight stay at The Rose Hotel

Passes for four (4) to the spectacular Amaze Light Festival

Ice skate rentals for 4 to skate under the stars at Parkway Bank Park

A $100 gift card to the world famous Fashion Outlets of Chicago

A $100 gift card to Giordano’s Pizza

Enter for your chance to win between Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:00 AM and Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 11:45 PM Eastern Standard Time.

Visit the Tri-Cities Historical Museum from this weekend to check out their Holly Jolly Days before its over. Grab a fun and festive activity bag (while supplies last). During your visit, check out Deck The Halls on our third floor, along with our new indoor holiday story walk. Holly Jolly Days are completely free.

Bring the whole family out for the annual Santa Parade on S. Division between 34th & Murray. There is not better way to get into the festive spirit than by enjoy holiday parade like this one. Bundle up and dress for the season!

Enjoy Caledonia’s 2nd Annual Luminary Walk this Saturday. Come celebrate the season with a lighted walk down the Caledonia Trail, located near the Community Green Park and the Caledonia Library.

The trail will again be lit with over 1000 luminaries and is open to the public. Grab a donut and a cup of hot chocolate at the Amphitheater before you start your walk.

Stroll through Cedar Springs on a Christmas Carriage Ride then explore downtown Cedar Springs for local shopping and dinning. With the festive weather that we have been enjoying this will sure to be a festive and magical experience that the whole family will surely enjoy.

Head to Lowell for a Nite of Cheer on the Riverwalk and the Lowell Showboat VI in downtown Historic Lowell. Activities include online photos with Santa by professional photographer, Bruce Doll, hot cocoa, and cookies served in the Chamber, Horse & Carriage Rides, Live Reindeer, Warming Fires, and Hot Dogs!

If you love Chick-fil-a, this is the festive event for you. Head to the Chick-fil-a in Walker this Saturday to meat Santa Cow! There will be so much festive fun, including: Photo opportunity with Santa Cow, Festive treat sampling and A “Letters to Santa” station!