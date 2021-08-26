Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide August 27th – 29th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means its time for some great family fun. All around West Michigan there are great events going on that are sure to provide fun for all ages. If you’re looking for some great ideas for weekend fun, check out my top picks:

Balloons will be flying over Richland Friday through Sunday, August 27th-29th. Enjoy all sorts of Entertainment, Food & Craft Vendors at Gull Meadow Farms. Be sure to bring your chairs, blankets, family & friends and enjoy an evening of family fun. Watch at Balloons take flight throughout the morning and night. Plus enjoy meet and greets with the pilots and all kinds of other family fun.

One Peace Festival is a single-day all-ages Hip Hop + health and wellness event. Taking place this Saturday, August 28th. The Festival’s purpose is to bring the community together to promote unity in this time of division. Hosted at Campau Park, community members can experience a shared cultural experience. Centered around unity and peaceful dialogue, and hip hop culture.

Amazing Pollinators takes guests through the journey of pollination from the perspective of many different pollinators including bats, bees, beetles, birds, butterflies, moths, flies, and wasps. This exhibit acts as an interactive maze for guests to navigate and solve challenges through a gaming board. Each guest will receive a gaming board upon entry that allows them to navigate through the maze, complete missions and get pollination points. This great exhibit will be closing at the end of the weekend so be sure to check it out while you still can!

Enjoy all kinds of fair fun at the Hudsonville Community Fair this Friday and Saturday. Each day is filled with something special for all ages. Guests can enjoy all kinds of delicious food, great rides, games, and plenty of other entertainment. Fair week has been going on all week and ends on Saturday so be sure to enjoy its final days!

The Polish Heritage Society organizes and sponsors the longest-running, ethic festival held in Grand Rapids — the Dozynki Polish Festival! Thousands of people turn out each year for this three-day celebration of Polish food, music and culture, usually held at a Downtown location on the last full weekend of August. Admission to this fun, family friendly event has always been free, with live music, dancing and some of the best Polish food in West Michigan!

Enjoy this event celebrating the culture and traditions of the Greek Orthodox people in Grand Rapids this weekend. Learn the Greek culture and traditions through music, dances, gifts, and of course food! Guests can enjoy everything from a great live band and dance demonstrations, to cooking classes, there is something for everyone.

This fun-filled free family event allows families to decorate an assigned parking space anytime during the weekend of August 28-29. While you are at our park stop by the playground, splash pad and concession stand to make it a day to remember! take a picture of their final masterpiece and share on Facebook using the tag #KentwoodChalkTheLot. And then the community can head to Facebook and judge the chalk art to determine a winner!

It Beauty and the Beast Night at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain. Watch the beautiful water and lights dance to some of your favorite songs for this classic Disney movie. Bring a blanket or chair and of course some snacks and enjoy the famous Musical Fountain with the whole family. the show will begin after the sun has set so grab a seat and enjoy!

Head to Celebration Cinema this weekend and enjoy the film Peter Rabbit 2. Kids under 12 can enjoy this great movie completely free and any other ticket is just $5. Enjoy the delicious popcorn, a refreshing soda and come yummy candy. Kick back, relax and enjoy this free family fun!