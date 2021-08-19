Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide August 20th – 22nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Its the weekend and that means its time for some family fun! All over West Michigan great family fun events are happening and Maranda has some picks that you and your family are sure to enjoy.

The 2021 International Festival of Holland will be making stops in India, the African continent, Cuba, the Caribbean, Spain, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Japan and Southeast Asia. This fun, FREE, family-friendly event will feature more than 70 musicians and performers, a Children’s Fiesta, and a Festival Mercado offering global gifts and delicacies for all to enjoy. It all happens Saturday, August 21st from 11:30 am – 9:00 pm at the Holland Civic Center.

Head to South Haven for a weekend of Mermaid fun! Have a splash of a time meeting mermaids in person. Enjoy great activities for all ages including beach clean-ups, water performances, Mermaid story time, and even photos with mermaids! This fun lasts all weekend long. Visit the MerFest International website for ticketing information and schedule of events.

Head out to Greenville starting today for a weekend full of Danish Festival Fun. Enjoy all kinds of Danish traditions including food, music, dancing, traditional clothes and so much more. This is going to be great fun for the whole family. Be sure to check out the parade, fireworks and other entertainment all weekend long at the Greenville Danish Festival.

Pixar Night at the Grand haven Musical Fountain is back. Watch the beautiful water and lights dance to some of your favorite songs for the classic Pixar movies. Bring a blanket or chair and of course some snacks and enjoy the famous Musical Fountain with the whole family. the show will begin after the sun has set so grab a seat and enjoy!

Boulder Ridge Baby Animal Days continues through this weekend. With hands on experiences, photo opportunities, educational encounters, activities, snacks and more. If you’ve been to a past Baby Animal Days event you know it is one the whole family will enjoy!

Bring your family to walk the Candy Land trail while you collect Candy and prizes! Special activities like a hayride, live music, carnival games and more will be happening as well! This is a free event for the whole community! Kids are more than welcome to come in costume as this will be just like Halloween in August! Bring the whole family and enjoy some candy fun!

Close out this great summer with a big Kroc Block Party on Friday, August 20 from 5:30–10 PM. This outdoor event is free for everyone! ,Enjoy their giant slip & slide open, lots of games for families on our outdoor campus, and opportunities for you to connect with other local resources.

Art on the Riverfront is an outdoor juried art show held along the Grand Haven waterfront at the city marina. This popular one day exhibit showcases the works of accomplished regional artists in a wide variety of mediums. Bring the whole family out and enjoy some beautiful artwork!

The Summer Season at Lewis Farms is drawing to a close very soon so be sure to enjoy it while you still can. The farms will be open on Saturday from 9am-6pm and on Sunday from 10am-5pm. Summer at Lewis Farms offers tons of fun for kids with outdoor play areas, animals, games and delicious snacks.

Pedal The Pigeon is not only a race for kids, it’s a celebration of accomplishment and a bike party for friends and family. Head to Pigeon Creek Park this Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1 PM – 4 Pm for this great outdoor event for kids. Pedal the Pigeon is a great way to encourage kids to get outside and have some fun.

