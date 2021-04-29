Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide April 30th – May 2nd

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Check out all of the spring family fun this weekend with animals, shopping, and flowers galore. This weekend a couple zoo’s will be opening, farmers markets and pop-up shops will be getting started and of course, the tulips will be in full bloom in downtown Holland. Get ready for a fabulous weekend of fun.

Tulip Time is finally here. All of the fun tulip fun is back with a few changes. All events will take place with CDC guidelines in mind. Enjoy a virtual princess visits, a virtual walk/run as well as in-person events such as the carnival or walking tours. And of course come on out to Holland to see all of the beautiful tulips around the town. For more information on events and registrations visit the Tulip Time website.

Come out to Binder Park zoo in Battle Creek for their opening day this Saturday. While you’re there, check out their brand new Mexican Gray Wolf exhibit. This endangered species is new to the Binder Park Zoo family, so be sure to give them a warm welcome. The zoo animals and staff are excited to welcome back guests while abiding by CDC guidelines. To reserve your tickets visit the Binder Park Zoo website.

It is opening weekend for Rockford Farmers Market! They will be open from 8 AM – 1 PM this Saturday, in a new location. The new location will be in the City parking lot off of Main St. behind the Post Office and across from Rocky’s. Make sure to check it out and but some fresh, high-quality produce.

Sean Kenney’s Wild Connections will be coming to an end this weekend. Make sure to take the opportunity to check it out one final time. Check out cityscapes, animals and more all built with Legos on a massive scale. Reserve your tickets now at the Grand Rapids Public Museum website and don’t miss out on the wild fun.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park in Alto is now open. They are showcasing new concession stands and promise even more exciting reveals throughout the 2021 season. Spend the weekend feeding giraffes and petting the animals in the petting zoo. The Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is open now so check it out all weekend long!

Grand Rapids Succulents will be hosting a succulent and cacti planting bar this Saturday from10 AM – 4 PM at Homefront Church. Stop by, purchase a planter and choose from any free succulent or cacti to plant! While you’re there check out all of the other wonderful plants they have for sale, some have been shipped in just for your purchase. Check it out!

Stop by East Rockford Middle School this Saturday at 9 PM for a drive-in movie theaters style showing of the movie, “Wonder.” Each car will just be $20 and the proceed will go to Relay for Life Rockford. Space is limited so be sure to get to the parking lot when it opens at 8 PM. Bring your own snacks and enjoy this night of fun.

Join Robinette’s this Saturday for some wagon rides through the orchard blossoms. This will be only offered for one day so make sure to take advantage of the spring beauty in the orchard. Wagon rides will be available from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Reserve your tickets here.

Fellinlove Farm is hosting Tiptoe Down Tulip Trail this Saturday and Sunday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. Walk through tulips, play with animals and paddle around the pond in paddle boats or kayaks. No tickets needed, just show up and have some spring time fun.

Check out Honeysuckle Co.’s Spring Vibe Market this Saturday from 10 AM – 3 PM. Local vendors will be selling fun crafts, potted plans and more. Not to mention, this is a great opportunity to do last minute Mother’s Day gift shopping.

Head on out to the Grand Rapids Art Museum this weekend for their Drop-in Studio Sessions. For the entire month of May they will be hosting a collaging workshop that is free with museum admission. Get carried away with collaging this Saturday from 1:00 PM — 4:00 PM in the GRAM Auditorium.

Starting this Saturday and continuing every Saturday through the month of May, head out to Studio Park Marketplace for a fun pop-up shop event. Several local businesses will be at the Marketplace selling their goods and mingling with the community. Check out the DJ there this Saturday and get ready to check out all of this shopping fun.