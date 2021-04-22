Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide April 23rd-25th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weekend is here and that means it’s time for family fun. This weekend will host plenty of spring time activities for all families. Explore butterflies, fairies, balloon animals and more this weekend – where you live!

Sadly the Butterflies are Blooming exhibition is coming to a close. It is the last weekend to catch a glimpse of these beautiful butterflies. Stop by the Fredrick Meijer Gardens this weekend to say goodbye to this fun exhibit. The butterflies exhibit is free with garden admission.

Join Robinette’s this Saturday for some wagon rides through the orchard blossoms. This will be only offered for one day so make sure to take advantage of the spring beauty in the orchard. Wagon rides will be available from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Reserve your tickets here.

Thursday through Saturday stop by Downtown Grandville for some Balloon themed fun. Talk a walk through Grandville’s shops and and restaurants to see various balloon sculptures throughout downtown. Take a look at all of the stops on this walking tour and enjoy some goodies at each location. And best yet, all this fun is free to the public.

Talk a walk through the woodland trails of Camp Newaygo and be on the look out from tiny fairy and gnome friends. This Saturday and Sunday Camp Newaygo will be welcoming families to walk through their trails to check out the miniature fairy houses and tiny gnome homes that local artists have created. This event will also include a snack and craft completely free to the public. Make sure to preregister on the Camp Newaygo website.

Join the Tri-cities YMCA in Grand Haven this Saturday for Healthy Kids Day. Families are invited to participate in the fun -filled day by partaking in family activity classes, tie-dye lessons, mermaid swimming classes and even cooking a healthy snack class. Stop by from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. for this fun and free event.

Come out and celebrate Neil’s Dutch Village Opening Day and Community Day Food Drive this Saturday from 10 A.M. until 6 P.M. Community Action House will be the recipient of all food donations. All food drive participants will receive free admission for that day and a free pass valid any day in 2021. The food drive will only be available until 3 P.M. so be sure to arrive early for a chance to get free Dutch Village passes.

Compete in the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition this Saturday at Sullivan Field. This competition will test your skills on pitching, hitting and running. Each category you will receive a score, the highest overall score will become the local champion with the ability to potentially compete in the Team Championship. Those who advance will receive the opportunity to win an all-expense paid trip for two to the World Series.

Get ready for Out of the Barn’s first pop-up event of the year. This weekend from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. join Out of the Barn for a series of fun events including succulent planting, cupcake decorating, soap making and more. Plus have the opportunity to shop with over 75 different vendors.

Fellinlove Farm is hosting Tiptoe Down Tulip Trail this Saturday and Sunday from 2 P.M. to 5 P.M. Walk through tulips, play with animals and paddle around the pond in paddle boats or kayaks. No tickets needed, just show up and have some spring time fun.

Virtually join The Zonta Club of the Ludington Area and Ludrock- Music & Friends for a Girl Power event this Saturday at noon. Local female musicians, singers, and artists of all ages will perform and share their story to spread women’s empowerment. Check out the Visit Ludington website for more information on the preforming artists.

Head out to Middleville this Saturday to turn their city into a work of art. Compete in their chalk art competition starting at noon and conclude at 3:30 P.M. Each family will receive a square of cement to decorate during the designated competition time. The general public will vote and the winner of the competition will be announced at 5 P.M. The lucky winners will receive a gift certificate to the Cone Corral. Here is a hint, if you and your family want an extra hour to decorate preregister for the event by emailing schmidtk@villageofmiddleville.org.