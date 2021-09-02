Maranda’s Labor Day Weekend Fun Guide September 3rd – 6th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Its the weekend and that means its time for some great family fun. If youre looking for something extra special to celebrate the long holiday weekend be sure to check out our list of Labor Day Parades and Celebrations. There are also some pretty exciting events happening all around West Michigan and if you when to learn more check out my top picks:

Labor Day Parades and Celebrations

Spend this extra long and extra fun Labor Day weekend with the family. This weekend is a great time to enjoy the remaining nice weather, have a cookout, picnic, head to the beach or just have some fun. Below are a few great Labor Day celebrations going on around West Michigan:

Head to John Ball Zoo for their IllumiZoo instillation. The popular and engaging evening journey through the Zoo will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. This striking spectacle cycles through creative imagery, music-synchronized animal displays, and animated motifs of moving light. Vibrant hues will transform the Zoo, enriching the appreciation of wildlife and wild places found all around us.

Head to Muskegon this weekend for the final weekend of the season at Michigna’s Adventure. From the big thrills of Shivering Timbers and Thunderhawk to the little thrills of Camp Snoopy and meeting Charlie Brown and Snoopy, Michigan’s Adventure has the kind of fun you are looking for in a place where the fun never ends!

Flash Flood Water Park is closing for the season this SUNDAY! Flash Flood features two, 200 foot outdoor water slides, zero depth entry pools, a water playground and much more. Additional attractions include: Inflatable Slide, Bounce House, Water Wars, Concessions and a gift shop that includes towels, disposable diapers, sunscreen, souvenir bags, toys and candy, Concessions include pizza, nachos, pretzels, chicken fritters, ice cream, candy, drinks and much more

This Friday and Saturday head out to Muskegon for their Polish Festival. Muskegon Polish Festival takes place over Labor Day weekend at the historic Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon, Michigan. The 2-day festival offers Polish food, polka music, polka dancing, a kids’ area, and much more.

Newaygo’s Annual Labor Day Weekend Logging Festival is back! Of course we’ll have the popular Lumberjack Competition (amateur and professional competition sign up is open), Chainsaw Carving, Arts & Crafts Vendors, live music and great food!

Head out to Alto’s Deep Roots Produce this Saturday for their opening day of their famous Corn Maze. Bring the whole family out for some fun as you navigate your way through corm stalks. This is an 11 acre corn maze that include three trails and 12 check points. Stop by any day this weekend for some great family fun!