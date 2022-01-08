Maranda’s Guide to Ultimate Winter Fun

Family Fun

by: Katie Meyers, Where You Live Producer

Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: Getty Images

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The snow has finally arrived which means kids and families can start enjoying all of the outdoor winter fun that West Michigan has. If you’re looking to hit the slopes with skis, snowboard or sleds there are tons of great locations around West Michigan to explorer. Plus if you’d rather hit the ice check out some great indoor and outdoor options. Take advantage of this snow-filled winter season with Maranda’s Guide to Ultimate Winter Fun!

Snowboarding & Skiing

CREDIT: Getty Images

Cannonsburg Ski Area | 6800 Cannonsburg Rd. Belmont, MI 49306

Provin Trails | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534

Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl | Mulligan Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Palmer Park | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Bittersweet Ski Resort | 600 River Road Otsego, MI 49078

Timber Ridge | 07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055

Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area | 13421 Mann Street Jones, MI 49061

Pigeon Creek Park | 12524 Stanton Street West Olive, MI 49460

Allegan State Game Area X-Country Ski Trailhead | 46th St, Fennville, MI 49408

CSGA Cross-Country Ski Trail | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534

Sledding

CREDIT: Getty Images

Echo Valley | 8495 East H Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Burchfield Park | 881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842

Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park | 7255 B Drive SouthBattle Creek, MI 49014

Bertha Brock Park | 2311 Bluewater Hwy, Ionia, MI 48846

Pigeon Creek Park | 12524 Stanton Street West Olive, MI 49460

Belknap Park | 30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Wabasis Lake Park | 11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838

Johnson Park | 2600 Wilson Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534

Richmond Hills Park | 963 Richmond St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Caledonia Lakeside Park | 370 N Lake St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

Cascade Township Park | 3810 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Manhattan Park | 331 Cascade Rd SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Pinery Park | 2301 De Hoop Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Ice Skating

CREDIT: Getty Images

Van Andel Arena | 130 West Fulton Grand Rapids, MI 49503

The Rink at Battle Creek | 75 Houston St, Battle Creek, MI 49017

The Ice Rink at Millennium Park | 280 Romence Rd, Portage, MI 49024

South Haven Ice Rink | 546 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park | 30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Patterson Ice Center | 2550 Patterson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Walker Ice and Fitness | 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Southside Ice Arena | 566 100th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445

Winter Celebrations

CREDIT: Getty Images

World of Winter Grand Rapids | January 7 – March 6

Winterfest Grand Haven | January 27 – January 30

Frugthaven Ice Fest | January 15

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon