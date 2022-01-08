GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The snow has finally arrived which means kids and families can start enjoying all of the outdoor winter fun that West Michigan has. If you’re looking to hit the slopes with skis, snowboard or sleds there are tons of great locations around West Michigan to explorer. Plus if you’d rather hit the ice check out some great indoor and outdoor options. Take advantage of this snow-filled winter season with Maranda’s Guide to Ultimate Winter Fun!
Snowboarding & Skiing
Cannonsburg Ski Area | 6800 Cannonsburg Rd. Belmont, MI 49306
Provin Trails | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534
Mulligan’s Hollow Ski Bowl | Mulligan Dr, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Palmer Park | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Bittersweet Ski Resort | 600 River Road Otsego, MI 49078
Timber Ridge | 07500 23 ½ Street, Gobles, MI 49055
Swiss Valley Ski and Snowboard Area | 13421 Mann Street Jones, MI 49061
Pigeon Creek Park | 12524 Stanton Street West Olive, MI 49460
Allegan State Game Area X-Country Ski Trailhead | 46th St, Fennville, MI 49408
CSGA Cross-Country Ski Trail | 1700 Butterworth Dr SW, Grand Rapids MI 49534
Sledding
Echo Valley | 8495 East H Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49048
Burchfield Park | 881 Grovenburg Rd, Holt, MI 48842
Binder Park Golf Course Winter Sports Park | 7255 B Drive SouthBattle Creek, MI 49014
Bertha Brock Park | 2311 Bluewater Hwy, Ionia, MI 48846
Pigeon Creek Park | 12524 Stanton Street West Olive, MI 49460
Belknap Park | 30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Wabasis Lake Park | 11220 Springhill Dr, Greenville, MI 48838
Johnson Park | 2600 Wilson Ave SW, Walker, MI 49534
Richmond Hills Park | 963 Richmond St NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504
Caledonia Lakeside Park | 370 N Lake St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Cascade Township Park | 3810 Thornapple River Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Manhattan Park | 331 Cascade Rd SE, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Pinery Park | 2301 De Hoop Ave, Wyoming, MI 49509
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Ice Skating
Van Andel Arena | 130 West Fulton Grand Rapids, MI 49503
The Rink at Battle Creek | 75 Houston St, Battle Creek, MI 49017
The Ice Rink at Millennium Park | 280 Romence Rd, Portage, MI 49024
South Haven Ice Rink | 546 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090
Griff’s IceHouse at Belknap Park | 30 Coldbrook St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
Patterson Ice Center | 2550 Patterson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Walker Ice and Fitness | 4151 Remembrance Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Southside Ice Arena | 566 100th St SW, Byron Center, MI 49315
Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park | 462 Scenic Drive N. Muskegon, MI 49445
Winter Celebrations
World of Winter Grand Rapids | January 7 – March 6
Winterfest Grand Haven | January 27 – January 30
Frugthaven Ice Fest | January 15