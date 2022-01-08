Maranda’s Guide to Ultimate Winter Fun

(NEXSTAR) — The Golden Globes will look drastically different this year, not that anyone’s going to be able to see it.

After confirming that there would be no hosts, no presenters, no red-carpet events and no audience at the Golden Globes on Jan. 9, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced this week that the ceremony will not be livestreamed for viewers to watch online. NBC is also not broadcasting the ceremony, a decision announced by the network in May 2021 following the publication of an L.A. Times report that highlighted a lack of diversity among the HFPA’s voting body.