Maranda’s 2021 Ultimate Guide to Holiday Fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday festivites are in full swing and I have compiled an ultimate list of familiy fun events for families accross West Michigan to enjoy. Take a look at all of these festive evnts from visits with Santa to parades and Christmas markets! Dont miss out on the holly, jolly season!

Santa Meet n’ Greets

Great Lakes Crossing Santa’s Flight Academy | November 18 – December 24

Santa and the Reindeer Thanksgiving Weekend at Flowerland | November 27

Holland Sinterklaas Eve Celebration | December 3

Meet Santa at The Spring Lake Sparkle Festival | November 26 – December 24

Cabelas 2021: Santa’s Wonderland | Novemebr 6 – Decmeber 4

Santa at Woodland Mall | November 17 – December 24

Santa at Rivertown Corssing | November 19 – December 24

Santa at Frederik Meijer Gardens | November 23 – Demeber 21

Santa Visits in Lowell | December 4

Santa Visits Sparta | December 9 – December 23

Pictures with Santa at Crossroads Mall | November 18 – December 24

Pictures with Santa at Gull Meadows Farm | November 27 – December 19

Christmas Train Ride with Santa on the Christmas Express | December 4 – December 12

Holiday Markets

West Catholic Holiday Craft Show | December 4

Holland Civic Center Holiday Arts and Crafts Show | December 11

Lowell Rogue River Artisans 38th Annual Fine Art and Craft Holiday Show | December 4

Holland Merry Days & Holly Nights | November 27

Holland Kerstmarkt | November 20 – December 11

Christmas at Wings 31st Annual Art and Craft Show | December 4 & December 5

Holiday Parades

77th Annual Santa Parade in Rockford | December 4

Saugatuck Annual Whootville Christmas Parade | December 4

Sparta Holiday Parade | November 19

Hudsonville Holiday Parade | November 20

Zeeland’s Magical Christmas Parade 2021 | November 29

Holland 2021 Parade of Lights | November 30

Allendale Rotary Club’s Holiday Lights REVERSE Parade | December 4

Lowell Annual Night-time Parade | December 4

Wayland 2021 Chamber Christmas Parade | December 4

Christmas Lights and Tree Lightings

Portage Traditional Holiday & Tree Lighting Ceremony | December 4

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village | December 3-5, 9-12, 16-23, 26-28

Rockford’s Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony | December 3

Downtown Zeeland Christmas Tree Lighting | November 29

Sparta Tree Lighting and Fire Works | November 19

Everett’s Gardens Christmas Light Display | November 19

LMCU Ballpark Christmas Lite Show | November 24 – January 1

Kentwood Tree Lighting Ceremony | December 1

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Hudsonville | December 2

Other Holiday Fun

Winter Wonderland at Gilmore Car Museum | November 24

Grand Rapids Public Museum Snowflake Break | December 18 – January 2

Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree | December 1 – December 4

Kalamazoo Santa and Holly Jolly Trolley | November 26 – December 29

Cedar Springs Polar Express Christmas Open House | December 4

South Haven Holiday in the Park | November 26

Holland Holiday Open House | November 20

Santa Train 2021 | Novmeber 27 – December 19

GR Ballet Presents The Nutcracker | December 10 – December12

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical | November 22

Bedtime Stories with Santa | December 22

Georgetown Township Public Library 12 Days of Christmas Movies | December 6 -December 22

Walker Winter Fest | December 2

Holidays in Lakeside 2021 | December 4

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza | December 4

Holly Jolly Family Day | December 4