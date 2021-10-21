Maranda Weekend Fun Guide October 22nd – 24th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s the weekend and that means it time for family fun. If you’re looking for exciting family activities for the entire family then you are in luck, because there is plenty of fall, family fun happening around West Michigan. See my complete list of activities below.

Whether you’re running, walking, volunteering, or just cheering on friends, family and other runners head out to the Amway River Bank Run this weekend. The River Bank Run is back this year and the runners need the love and support so get out to Grand Rapids this weekend to have fun at the Amway River Bank Run.

The Country Fresh 75th Birthday Jubilee will be held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, October 23 from 1PM – 5PM. The event is free to the public and will include a family-friendly concert, bounce house, trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum and more.

Bring your entire family out for a safe and fun walk along the trails of the Outdoor Discovery Center for their Treats and Trails October 23, 2021 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM. There will be wildlife encounters, games and candy. Don’t miss seeing the live birds of prey or roasting marshmallows.

Sunday, October 24 is the final day of the 2021 Binder Park Zoo season. You’re invited to go wild, go often before the zoo fun closes for the winter months! Be sure to check out their lions, cheetahs, giraffes, red pandas, and more on your visit. If you’re planning to visit on October 23, be sure to check out their Harvest Festival.

Head to Camp Newaygo this weekend for Campfire Treats, Knock Down Scarecrows, Spooky Wetland Trail, Archery + Giants’ Ladder, and Pumpkin carving. Enjoy Halloweekend classics like trolley rides, a Halloween craft and pumpkin painting, the cider press, and petting zoo!

Head to the Muskegon County Fair Grounds this Saturday from 7AM to 8PM to enjoy their Fall Festival. Families can enjoy all kinds of activities including flea market, arts & Crafts, food, outdoor games, costume contest, trick-or-treating, carnival rides, pumpkin decorating and so much more.

Kentwood will be hosting their annual Truck-or-Treat event this Saturday from 10AM-1PM at the Kentwood Public Works. Bring the whole family dressed in costume and have the opportunity to enjoy some Halloween fun before Halloween weekend.

Head to John Ball Zoo this weekend for their final weekend of Zoo Goes Boo. This event is great for all ages as the zoo transforms into the ultimate Halloween destination with decorations, costumes, candy, and, of course, the Zoo’s amazing animals. Kids can enjoy spooky treat stations ready for trick-or-treating located throughout the Zoo.

Come enjoy a scenic run that will pass through the Chain of Lakes on Camp Newaygo’s 3rd Annual Trick or Trot 5K. Walk or run this beautiful route along Lake Emerald, passing by Lake Sylvan, and end at Camp Newaygo’s waterfront on Lake Pickerel.

Give your kid’s a trial run in with their costume at Muskegon’s Annual Lighthouse Trick or Treating event! Free trick or treating! Kids who come in costumes can stay and climb for free in the company of an adult.