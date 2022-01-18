Maranda hits the slopes at Crystal Mountain!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hit the slopes at Crystal Mountain this winter and enjoy all of the great family fun that they have to offer. Upon arrival be greeted by the most adorable K-9 Ambassador, Fisher, Then explorer all of the winter activities including skiing, snowboarding, Fat Tire biking, ice skating and more. If you’re looking to warm up head to their year-round hot tub or schedule a massage or facial at the resort spa.

There is so much to see and do at Crystal Mountain that you can’t possibly see it all in one day. That is why you can check out their great lodging and dining options.

