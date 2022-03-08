Grand Rapids Griffins go Purple for the 10th year!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute (VAI) is excited to host the 10th annual Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Community Game at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Van Andel Arena. There are tons of exciting things that families can look forward to including jersey auctions!

VAI has served as a cornerstone of progress in Grand Rapids and West Michigan for a quarter of a century. In its place at the forefront of biomedical research and science education programs, VAI is a source of hope for better days ahead. They partner with a variety of organizations to make this happen, including a long standing relationship with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

This game is a representation of our community showing 100% hope. Funds for this game will go directly to supporting VAI and their dedicated research.

For more information about the event and its connection to Van Andel Institute’s mission and research, visit VAI.org.