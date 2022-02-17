Experience a taste of the Winter Olympics in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In honor of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics coming to an end, Maranda took a step back in time to revisit the day where she learned to luge at the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. While that was nearly 8 years ago, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park still welcomes guests 7 days a week! In the winter month, visitors are welcome to ski, skate, snowshoe and of course learn to luge.

If you want to try your hand at the luge, tickets for this season are on sale! Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park’s luge was hand created by an Olympian himself. The 850 foot track will having you sliding at speeds of 30 miles per hour.

If you can’t make it out to the adventure park before the ice and snow melts, then check out some of their summer activities including their wheel luge.

Check out their website for updated hours and ticket pricing.