Enjoy Frugthaven Farm’s wonderful fall atmosphere this season!

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a quaint place to bring the family for all kinds of peaceful fun, head to Greenville’s Frugthaven Farm. Enjoy strolling the grounds and spreading out across their beautiful lawn. Head inside for a delicious homemade donut or pastry and some delightful Madcap coffee. Be sure to check out their stores and markets that are full of simple, unique goods that the whole family can enjoy.

Of course it is fall and it is time to pick out a pumpkin to carve for Halloween. Frugthaven farms has got you covered. The family can stroll out to the pumpkin patch and pick your very own.

If you’re looking for more opportunities to enjoy Frugthaven Farm’s beautiful atmosphere be sure to check out their events that are coming up this fall including their Fall Fest and Boo Ballet. If you want to host your very own event on the farms, check out their website to see all of the beautiful venue options.