Embark on a technicolor, illuminated journey through John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – IllumiZoo Wild Hues is back at the John Ball Zoo for a limited time. The popular and engaging evening journey through the Zoo will have guests strolling through an illuminated landscape of nature drenched with rich lighting and sounds. This striking spectacle cycles through creative imagery, music-synchronized animal displays, and animated motifs of moving light. Vibrant hues will transform the Zoo, enriching the appreciation of wildlife and wild places found all around us.

