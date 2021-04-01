Easter Weekend Fun Guide 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is no better way to spend your weekend than to fill it with bunnies, candy, family and fun. Easter festivities will be commencing all around West Michigan this weekend and you do not want to miss it. But, the fun does not end with Easter egg hunts, check out everything going on this weekend.

Come out for a fun morning on the farm at Dunneback and Girls Farm! The Easter bunny will join the party for an egg hunt followed up with donuts and cider! Your ticket includes visit with the Easter bunny, egg hunt, donut & cider. Check-in will begin at 9:15 A.M. and the egg hunt will commence at 10 A.M. Don’t miss this Easter fun on the farm.

Join the virtual fun and learning at this years virtual MSU Science Festival. While the event is virtual there will be limited explorer on your own activities and presenters that are ready to dazzle, delight, educate, and inform, reaching beyond science to include technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) and the important role they play shaping our future and everyday lives. For more information about this virtual event, dates and times click here.

Enjoy some bunny snuggles and interaction in a calm, cozy environment! Green Space Buns of Rockford offers indoor/outdoor play, weekly story time, feed the buns, weather permitting picnic with the buns, photo shoots with the bunnies, and fresh produce and eggs in the summer. Go check them out this weekend for some sweet, Easter bunny snuggles.

Easter Egg Hunts around West Michigan

Easter weekend is here and there is no shortage of Easter Egg Hunts all around town centers, local churches and all around West Michigan. Check out the list below of some Easter fu to check out this weekend.

Put on your detective caps and join us for this fun twist on an Easter Egg scavenger hunt. Kids will sign up in teams of 4 to become kid-tectives. Your mission is to search our field for eggs with clues. Find all 10 clues to solve the case! This event is for kids in Kindergarten through 6th grade.

Join Spring Lake in their weekend-long Egg Hunt. Their Egg Hunt will be so grand that they cannot simply collect all of the eggs in one day. Spring Lake is working with local businesses to gather prizes and the more prizes they gather, the more eggs they will fill and hide around the Village of Spring Lake. They want a fun event for all ages. The hunt isn’t over until the last egg has been found.

Kentwood Parks and Rec. Department will be hosting the Easter Eggslporation at the East Paris Nature Park from April 2 – April 11. Can you find the dozen golden eggs hidden in East Paris Nature Park and Paris Park? Participants are asked to take a selfie with each golden egg they find and share on social media or email. Four winners will receive a prize basket. This is a fun event for all ages and a great opportunity to explore our parks! It’s free to participate!

Hudsonville’s 15th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3rd, 2021.This year’s Egg Hunt will take place at Grace Community Church. Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs! This event is free, however if you are able to make a voluntary donation, all proceeds will go to and benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt will be Saturday, April 3! The event will be held on the grounds of Beechwood Church. The event will run from 10 A.M. to 12 P.M. and will include a craft station, refreshments, a petting zoo, and a scavenger hunt around the church property with Easter Egg prizes.

Hager Park Church will be hosting a free Egg Hunt to all kids through grade 6. They will be providing bags and individually wrapped cookies. Join them this Saturday at 11 A.M. for some outdoor Easter fun.

Allendale’s 14th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 at 1:00 pm. This year’s Egg Hunt will take place again at Life Stream Church. Kids up to 10 years old are invited to come and gather prize-filled eggs. Chance to win 1 of 3 Grand Prizes by finding the Golden Egg. This event is free, however, if you are able to make a voluntary donation, all proceeds will go to and benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Join City Impact, Rise Up Church at the Heart of Cedar Spring this Saturday at 1 P.M. for an Easter Egg Hunt followed by polaroid pictures with the Easter Bunny, grilled hot dogs, raffle prizes, music and fun. This is a free event so do not miss out on this fun!

Join Heritage Baptist Church this Saturday at 1 P.M. for their contactless Easter Egg Hunt. Collect a scavenger hunt map and find as many eggs as you can around the community in one hour. All names will then be entered into a drawing for prizes so you to enjoy your hunt with your family and not be stressed about finding all the eggs. So everyone has a chance to win as long as you return to the church! Each child will also receive a special Easter treat!

This Saturday at 1 P.M. Fellinlove Farm will be hosting an egg hunt, bunny hop and bunny boat rides around the pond. Ride a pony in bunny ears and don’t miss out on the cute animal photo opportunities.

Join BCRC this Saturday at 1 P.M. for an Easter Egg Hunt! All activities will take place outdoors. Hunt for eggs and listen to the story of Easter with the BCRC community. All children will receive a goodie bag containing fun prizes and a craft kit!