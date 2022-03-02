Dragons, tacos and a whole lot of fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dragons Love Tacos is hitting the stage at the Grand Rapids Civic Theater starting this weekend and Maranda recently shared the spotlight with them to learn a little bit about all of the fun families can expect from this show.

This wildly popular children’s book has been adapted for the stage. Families can expect an imaginative theatrical adventure that features two of the best things: Dragons and Tacos. What happens when you invite a flock of dragons to a taco party with spicy jalapeno salsa? You’ll have to buy tickets to one of the performances to find out. Show times are available this weekend and next. Click the links below to buy your tickets today!