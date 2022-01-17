Crystal Mountain is giving you the chance to win the Ultimate Winter Getaway!

Family Fun

by: Katie Meyers

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are looking to have a winter family getaway this season then check out this awesome contest from our friends at Crystal Mountain.

Skiing, snowboarding, snowbiking, ice skating, carriage rides and more! We are giving your family the chance to win a wintery getaway to Crystal Mountain Michigan. You can win:

  1. Overnight stay at the Crystal Mountain Ski Resort
  2. Ski Lift tickets
  3. Ski & Snowboard Rentals
  4. $500 activity voucher to explore Crystal Mountain’s winter activities.

Sign up now to win and make this an unforgettable winter Where You Live!

