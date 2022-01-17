Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Where You Live!

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) – It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and West Michigan is hosting many events, services and other opportunities to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Maranda headed out to Holland Museum this morning to see how they are honoring MLK Day.

During this free event, families can enjoy crafts in the Smithsonian Spark!Lab in addition to our winter-themed STEAM activities. Watch and listen to Innocademy students recite MLK’s “I Have a Dream” speech and recordings from the National Civil Rights Museum. While you’re there wander the galleries with a scavenger hunt looking for interesting facts about inventors of color. Head out to the museum today to enjoy these activities and more.

Friends from Spectrum Health also stopped by to share why they are sponsoring events like the one at Holland Museum across Michigan today!

