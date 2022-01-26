Come get your Girl Scout Cookies!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Girl Scout Cookie season is officially here! Whether your favorite cookies are the Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®, brand new Adventurefuls™, or their gluten-freeCaramel Chocolate Chip®, now is the time to enjoy!

If you want to find cookies near you, then head to the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore website. Order all your favorites online and learn about all the great things that Girl Scout does.

Every cookie box purchase helps create new experiences for local Girl Scout Councils. Our Friends at Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore share that “whether it’s an unforgettable trip, a community service project, or the opportunity to build a lifetime of memories at camp, proceeds from your purchase will help fund amazing local experiences!”

>>>Take a look!