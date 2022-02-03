Check out the Michigan international Auto Show Where You Live!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There are tons of fun and exciting things for families and kids of all ages to enjoy at this years Michigan International Auto Show. This show is currently taking place at DeVos Place in Downtown Grand Rapids and will run through this Sunday.

Families can learn all about the most practice and accommodating vehicles for them. While you’re there check out some of the fun. Race around the “Put it in Drive” Kids area or meet some of Subaru’s adorable, adoptable puppies. Of course you will have to check out the display provided by Gilmore Car Museum. Take a step into the past and see beautiful cars from the years.

>>>Take a look at some of the fun Maranda had this morning at the Michigan International Auto Show!