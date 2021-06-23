Check out the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited at The Henry Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This Summer head out to The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, MI to see their new Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. This experience explores Jim Henson’s groundbreaking work for film and television and his impact on culture. Throughout the exhibit, guests will be able to checkout more than 100 original artifacts including 25 puppets, Character sketches, storyboards, scripts, costumes, photographs, footage, and even an interactive puppet experience.

Be sure to explorer the world of Sesame Street and other Jim Henson characters and stories. This experience is available until early fall at the Henry ford Museum. To purchase tickets or become a member visit the museum’s website.

>>>Take a look at Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited!