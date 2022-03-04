Celebrate National Day of Unplugging TODAY!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – In celebration of National Day of unplugging digital wellness expert Taino Bendz has come up with 5 ways to practice unplugging from you digital device. While National Day of Unplugging is just a 24-hour challenge, learning and implementing these practices into your life can help inspire healthy life/tech balance and elevate human connection. Are you ready to take accept the challenge and take the pledge?

Here is what Taino Bendz has to say:

Unplugging is not all or nothing. It is about becoming aware, reflecting, finding balance, and having fun! National Day of Unplugging provides a great reason for us to connect with people in personal ways, engage in non-tech activities, and try new tech-habits that we can use long-term to support our tech-life balance.

Here are five easy ways to disconnect on the National Day of Unplugging:

Manage Device Notifications. Which notifications do you really need? Turn the rest off! So simple, yet so powerful to take control of your attention. Take the Day Off Social Media. Let friends & family know in advance how to reach you. Replace your freed-up time with activities that you enjoy. Have a Device-Free Evening. Read a book, play games, cook a nice meal, exercise. Reflect and Talk to Someone About Technology. What are the positive sides? What are the negative? What would you like to change? Consider Your News Diet. With everything going on in the world it can be important to stay on top of the news, but it also takes a toll on our mental health if we do it constantly. Decide how often you want to get news updates. Think about what you do with the information received. And don’t forget to use high credibility channels, check sources, be critical, and be aware of fake news.

We need to reflect on our technology use now more than ever. Because the more dependent we get on technology, the more vital it is to have a balanced relationship with it. For more ideas, resources and to take the pledge, check out nationaldayofunplugging.com.