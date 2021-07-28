Celebrate Grand Rapids Children’s Museum’s 24th birthday with their annual Day of Play!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum (GRCM) is celebrating their 24th birthday and they want you and your family to join in on the fun. Join the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum for their 24th birthday during the Day of Play Celebration on Saturday, July 31st 2021. GRCM is celebrating this special day with a week-long community outreach initiative that is designed to encourage children and families to get outside and play. Throughout the week, enjoy an interactive play experience throughout the city of Grand Rapids, virtual content, and even some special prizes! Not to mention, the Day of Play Celebration is completely free and open to the public.

Schedule of events:

July 26-July 30: Look for GRCM Bubble Hunts popping up at the following parks throughout the city: Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Joe Taylor Park, Garfield Park, Roosevelt Park, and Plaster Creek Family Park. Keep your eyes peeled for the special prize tags on the bubbles, just like the golden egg at Easter Egg hunts, in order to win an extra special prize! And don’t miss our playful virtual content on social media that highlights the many different ways to get out and play.



July 31 at 4-6PM: Stop by the museum from 4-6pm on July 31 to pick up a FREE Play@Home kit! Kits are first come, first served for the first 500 children. Did you find bubbles with a golden tag during our week-long Bubble Hunt? Bring your golden bubbles with you to the museum to redeem your extra special prize!