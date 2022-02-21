Celebrate 45 years of the Amway River Bank Run by running for West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The 45th Annual Amway River Bank Run is happening May 14, 2022! In celebration of it’s 45th year, Amway river Bank Run is working with five charity partners including West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition.

West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition has a mission of creating a world-class trail experience by connecting people, trails and communities in West Michigan. There are more than 850 miles of West Michigan trails and West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition has played a role in nearly half of those miles. By running for West Michigan Trails and Greenways Coalition you too can help create new ways of connecting communities through West Michigan Trails.

The Amway River Bank Run is taking place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Downtown Grand Rapids. Races include the country’s largest 25K run, 25K Hand Cycle/Wheelchair race, 10K Run, 5K Run, and 5K walk. Register and learn more at amwayriverbankrun.com..