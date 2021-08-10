Aquinas College took on Dungeons & Dragon this summer in a special camp for kids!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Dungeons, dragons, mapmaking, roleplaying and more were what the Aquinas College (AQ) Dungeons & Dragons campers got to enjoy this Summer. Campers prepared for an adventure of epic proportions as AQ’s “Masters” guided them to create their own unique fantasy universe, brought to life characters and monsters, and ultimately led other adventurers through dramatic encounters of their own design. At the end of July Aquinas College’s sold out Dungeons & Dragons camp took place and brought to life a beloved game for many campers. Due to high demand, Aquinas College cannot wait to bring back the camp next Summer for more campers to enjoy.