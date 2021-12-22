Air Zoo is full of wintery fun this holiday season!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Air Zoo Aerospace and Science Experience is the place to be this holiday break if you’re looking for some out-of-this-world fun. Air Zoo is blasting off with great children’s activities, experiments and experiences. DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days take place on December 22nd. 23rd, 29th and 30th! Plus, the whole family can enjoy Air Zoo’s New Year Celebration on December 31 from 11AM – 3PM as they countdown to Noon!

Maranda flew on over to Air Zoo this morning to experience their first day of DeNooyer Winter Break Family Fun Days, Snowy STEAM! Head on over today if you’re in the mood to explore some wintery chemistry, create a snowstorm in a bottle, try your hand at snowball bowling, and more all while staying cozy indoors on this day of frosty fun!

Head on over to the Air Zoo website if your interested in learning more about their other themed days this Winter Break!