A supersized list of fall family fun all October long!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you and your family looking for fun fall or Halloween-themed fun this October, well here is a supersized list of events, festivals, trick-or-treating opportunities, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and apple picking.
Fall Festivals:
Coldwater Country Little River Rail Road Pumpkin Train | October 17 & 24 @ 11AM & 2PM
Blandford Nature Center Wizards, Witches, and Owls | October 29 @ 6-8PM
Blandford Halloween Hunt | October 29 @ 10-3 PM
Corpse Bride at a local Muskegon theater | October 17 @ 3-5PM
Boo at the Barn | October 30 @ 10-5PM
Dia de Los Muertos celebration | October 23 @ 1-4PM
Coopersville & Marne Railway presents its annual Pumpkin Train | Weekends in October
Fall Fun Weekends at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo | Weekends in October
“Skeletons Arise” | Throughout the month of October
Great Pumpkin Search | October 16 @ 10-5PM
KROC Monster Mash | October 29 @ 5-7PM
South Haven Halloween Happenings | Halloween Weekend
Kal-Haven Outpost Fall Festival | Halloween Weekend
Boulder Ridge Park Before Dark | October 16 & 17
Pet Costume Parade | October 30 @ 4PM
Family & Pet Halloween Costume Contest and Parade | October 30 @11:30AM
Trick-Or-Treating Opportunities:
Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo | October weekends
Halloween at the Light | October 23 @ 2-5PM
Bundy Hill’s Creepy Campers, Ghouls and Goblins | October 30 @ 6-7PM
Muskegon Farmers Market Halloween Bash | October 16 @ 10-1PM
Fellinlove Farm Tails & Treats | October Weekends
John Ball Area Trunk or Treat | October 22 @ 7PM
Outdoor Discovery Treats & Trails | October 23 @ 2PM
Muskegon Truck or Treat | October 27 @ 6PM
Everett Garden Candy Halloween Walk | October 30 @ 2 PM
Bridge Street Goes BOO | October 31 @ 10 AM
Apple Orchards:
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Moelker Orchards & Farm Market | 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 4953
Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill | 6259 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Wells Orchards | 8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI, 49534
Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544
Gull Meadow Farms | 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI, 49083
Husted’s Farm Market and Cider Mill | 9191 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI, 49009
VerHage Fruit Farm and Cider Mill | 8619 West ML Ave, Kalamazoo MI, 49009
Kooistra Orchards | 11694 S Maple Island Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457
Crane Orchards | 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
Pumpkin Picking:
Gull Meadows Farms | 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
Bethke Farms Pumpkin Patch | 12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417
Schwallier’s Country Basket | 1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Post Farms | 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
Morse Brothers Farm | 5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill | 6259 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Heidi’s Farmstand | 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331
Grange Fruit Farm | 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
Paulson’s Pumpkin Patch | 11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809
Ed Dunneback & Girl’s Farm | 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
Pierson Orchards Market | 5348 N State Rd, Orleans, MI 48865
Heritage Farms | 1888 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
Joe Gavin Orchards | 16495 40th Ave, Coopersville, MI 49404
Moelker Orchards Farm Market | 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
Corn Mazes:
Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544
Fruit Ridge Hayride Corn Maze | 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City, MI 49330
Deep Roots Produce Corn Maze | 8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49302
Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th St, Door, MI 49323
Grand River Corn Maze | 5781 W Grand River RD. Fowlerville, MI 48836
Shawhaven Farm | 1826 Rolfe Rd, Mason, MI, 48854
Bestmaze Corn Maze | 3803 Noble Rd, Williamston, MI, 48895
Barkham Creek Farms | 181 Haslett Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840
M60 Corn Maze | 8220 M 60, Union City, MI, 49094
Harvest Moon Acres | 18725 Michigan 40, Gobles, MI 49055
Witches of New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th Street Dorr, MI 49323