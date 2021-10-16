A supersized list of fall family fun all October long!

Family Fun
Posted: / Updated:

CREDIT: GETTY IMAGES

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you and your family looking for fun fall or Halloween-themed fun this October, well here is a supersized list of events, festivals, trick-or-treating opportunities, corn mazes, pumpkin picking and apple picking. Check back for updates throughout the rest of the month and be sure to check out Maranda’s weekend fun guides for more family fun!

Fall Festivals:

Coldwater Country Little River Rail Road Pumpkin Train | October 17 & 24 @ 11AM & 2PM

Blandford Nature Center Wizards, Witches, and Owls | October 29 @ 6-8PM

Blandford Halloween Hunt | October 29 @ 10-3 PM

Corpse Bride at a local Muskegon theater | October 17 @ 3-5PM

Boo at the Barn | October 30 @ 10-5PM

Dia de Los Muertos celebration | October 23 @ 1-4PM

Coopersville & Marne Railway presents its annual Pumpkin Train | Weekends in October

Fall Fun Weekends at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo | Weekends in October

“Skeletons Arise” | Throughout the month of October

Great Pumpkin Search | October 16 @ 10-5PM

KROC Monster Mash | October 29 @ 5-7PM

South Haven Halloween Happenings | Halloween Weekend

Kal-Haven Outpost Fall Festival | Halloween Weekend

Boulder Ridge Park Before Dark | October 16 & 17

Pet Costume Parade | October 30 @ 4PM

Family & Pet Halloween Costume Contest and Parade | October 30 @11:30AM

Trick-Or-Treating Opportunities:

Zoo Goes Boo at John Ball Zoo | October weekends

Halloween at the Light | October 23 @ 2-5PM

Bundy Hill’s Creepy Campers, Ghouls and Goblins | October 30 @ 6-7PM

Muskegon Farmers Market Halloween Bash | October 16 @ 10-1PM

Fellinlove Farm Tails & Treats | October Weekends

John Ball Area Trunk or Treat | October 22 @ 7PM

Outdoor Discovery Treats & Trails | October 23 @ 2PM

Muskegon Truck or Treat | October 27 @ 6PM

Everett Garden Candy Halloween Walk | October 30 @ 2 PM

Bridge Street Goes BOO | October 31 @ 10 AM

Apple Orchards:

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Moelker Orchards & Farm Market | 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 4953

Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill | 6259 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Wells Orchards | 8993 Kenowa Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI, 49534

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

Gull Meadow Farms | 8544 Gull Road, Richland, MI, 49083

Husted’s Farm Market and Cider Mill | 9191 W Main St, Kalamazoo, MI, 49009

VerHage Fruit Farm and Cider Mill | 8619 West ML Ave, Kalamazoo MI, 49009

Kooistra Orchards | 11694 S Maple Island Rd, Twin Lake, MI 49457

Crane Orchards | 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Pumpkin Picking:

Gull Meadows Farms | 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083

Bethke Farms Pumpkin Patch | 12124 136th Ave, Grand Haven, MI 49417

Schwallier’s Country Basket | 1185 9 Mile Rd NW, Sparta, MI 49345

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Post Farms | 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Morse Brothers Farm | 5032 Peach Ridge Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Hill Bros Orchards & Cider Mill | 6259 Peach Ridge NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Heidi’s Farmstand | 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331

Grange Fruit Farm | 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

Paulson’s Pumpkin Patch | 11164 Belding Rd, Belding, MI 48809

Ed Dunneback & Girl’s Farm | 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

Pierson Orchards Market | 5348 N State Rd, Orleans, MI 48865

Heritage Farms | 1888 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412

Joe Gavin Orchards | 16495 40th Ave, Coopersville, MI 49404

Moelker Orchards Farm Market | 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

Corn Mazes:

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm Market | 3025 6 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI, 49544

Fruit Ridge Hayride Corn Maze | 11966 Fruit Ridge Ave, Kent City, MI 49330

Deep Roots Produce Corn Maze | 8570 84th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49302

Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery | 3142 4 Mile Rd NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th St, Door, MI 49323

Grand River Corn Maze | 5781 W Grand River RD. Fowlerville, MI 48836

Shawhaven Farm | 1826 Rolfe Rd, Mason, MI, 48854

Bestmaze Corn Maze | 3803 Noble Rd, Williamston, MI, 48895

Barkham Creek Farms | 181 Haslett Rd, Haslett, MI, 48840

M60 Corn Maze | 8220 M 60, Union City, MI, 49094

Harvest Moon Acres | 18725 Michigan 40, Gobles, MI 49055

Witches of New Salem Corn Maze | 4516 24th Street Dorr, MI 49323

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon