Family fun this summer weekend

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:28 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - The weather is warming up and summer is almost here! Get outside this weekend with my complete list for Weekend Family Fun! 

 

Kick Off to Summer Festival

Saturday, June 1st 4pm 10pm

Festival Market Square, Battle Creek

Battle Creek is hosting a fun event to kick-off the summer season at Festival Market Square on Saturday! There will be fun carnival games, entertainment, and delicious food. Your ticket into this event is a donation of a toiletry or household item that will be given to local charities for people in need. This event is perfect for family fun and to give back to the community!

 

 

Air Zoo

Saturday, June 1st

June 6th is the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion and to honor this, Air Zoo is having a special exhibit open from May 31st June 2nd. There will lots of fun activities including Boeing B-17 plans, which will be available for tours and flights for the public.

 

 

Be a Tourist in your own Town

Saturday, June 1st

This Saturday you can Be a Tourist in Your Own Town in Lansing! For just $1, you can buy a passport which will allow you admission and discounts to over 100 local attractions! This includes science centers, Potter Park Zoo, the State Capitol Building and so much more!

 

 

Free Summer Sunday

Sunday, June 2nd 9am 7:30pm

Kalamazoo Nature Center is offering a fun family event on the first Sunday of every month Free Summer Sunday! This includes hiking trails, visiting baby animals, visiting farms, and more! Each Sunday also offers special events, including making reusable food wrap and games and activities centered around the new baby animals.

 

Make it a great weekend Where You Live!

