Family fun this Easter weekend!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - We have fun and affordable options for your family this Easter weekend!

Easter with the Equest Bunny!

Saturday, April 20th 9:30am-1pm

The entire community is invited to come out to Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding Inc. for a ton of cool activities and fun during the Easter with the Equest bunny! This event will include Easter egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, breakfast treats, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, arts and crafts, and so much more! Tickets are free for this event but you must have a ticket to enter! You can get your tickets by calling (616) 866-3066.

Opening Weekend at Binder Park Zoo!

Saturday, April 20th 10am-4pm

Binder Park Zoo is back open for the season! Make sure to head on down to Battle Creek to check out one of Michigan’s largest zoo’s and leading conservation organization! For more information on zoo hours, admission, and more check out binderparkzoo.org and like and follow Binder Park on Facebook and Instagram.

Colorfest!

Saturday, April 20th 11am-1pm

If you and the kids are looking to dye some Easter eggs this weekend but don’t want the mess at home, check out the annual Easter egg dyeing bash this weekend at Forever Curious Children’s Museum in Fennville. This event has free admission, but donations are welcome!

Easter egg hunts all over West Michigan!

There are so many Easter egg hunt options available for your family this weekend! From Holland to Hudsonville from Rockford to Ravenna, we have a complete list for you throughout all West Michigan counties on the WOTV4Women website!