Family fun for this a-MAY-zing weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOTV) - May is here and I have tons of fun ideas for you and your family this weekend! The weather will even finally feel like spring! Here's my complete list of weekend family fun. Make it a great weekend Where You Live.

Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange

May 1st - 31st

Six Southwest Michigan area attractions are offering free admission to members in May! Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary are partnering up to offer free admission to guests who have memberships at any of these organizations! This a-MAY-zing deal will last all of May from the 1st until the 31st. Guests can also get a punch card and if they visit all six destinations, they'll be entered in a drawing to win an annual membership to each of these organizations.

Tulip Time

Saturday, May 4th - Sunday, May 12th

The 90th annual Tulip Time Festival is back this weekend in Holland! Throughout the next nine days, there are so many fun events and activities going on to celebrate Tulip Time. The festival offers parades, carnival rides, delicious food, markets, and of course, tons of beautiful tulips! You and your family do not want to miss this Michigan tradition!

May the 4th Be With You

Saturday, May 4th 9am - 6pm

Join John Ball Zoo in celebrating May the 4th! Guests are welcome to come dressed up as their favorite Star Wars character and meet galactic heroes! Even the Zoo's animals will get in on the fun! Kids can meet characters until 4pm. The May the 4th fun is included with admission, $13 for adults, $10 for children 2-12 years old, and 2 and under are free.

Princess on Ice

Saturday, May 4th - Sunday, May 5th 3:30pm - 5pm

The Greater Grand Rapids Figure Skating Club is hosting a 2-day musical event at the Patterson Ice Center! This event will include various princesses skating to magical music along with special appearances of skaters in the Learn to skate program! Following the event, there will be a free public skate where attendees will be able to skate with the princesses. A portion of the profits from this year’s show will benefit the Michigan chapter of Make-A-Wish! Tickets are $10, children 3 years and under are free!

Kalamazoo Marathon

Sunday, May 5th

The Kalamazoo Marathon is this weekend with so many fun events along with it! There will be the Meijer Fun Run on Friday, May 3rd at 6pm and then the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, and 5K walk on Sunday, May 5th starting at 8am! All of these races are taking place at Borgess Health and Fitness Center.

Amway River Bank Run Junior

Wednesday, May 8th 5:30pm

Amway River Bank Run Junior is taking place Wednesday, May 8th at Grandville Middle School. This is a free race for all children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old. Kids can participate in either the mile or half mile. This is a fun way to encourage kids to be active! After the race, the fun continues with refreshments, activities, and more! You can register kids for the race here or starting at 4:30pm on the day of the race! The race begins at 5:30pm.