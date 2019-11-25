Family fun for Thanksgiving weekend

Festival of Trees Family Day

The Muskegon Festival of Trees is having their Family Day this Saturday from 10am – 5pm. They’ll have kid’s activities and scavenger hunts happening all day. Santa will even make an appearance from 2-4pm! The Muskegon Festival of Trees goes until December 1st with tons of activities for people to enjoy.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle kicks off on Saturday, November 29th! Open skate hours take place on Monday – Saturday from 10am – 9:45pm and Sunday’s from 11am – 8:45pm! This a great winter activity for families to get out and be active together! Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for kids, which includes skates.

CARE Ballet: ‘Twas the Night before Christmas

CARE Ballet is kicking off the holiday season with their performance of ‘Twas the Night before Christmas all weekend long at the East Grand Rapids High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and parking is free! Tickets are available at www.careballet.org.

Holiday Open House and Train Opening at Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum

Kick off the holiday season at the Gerald R Ford Presidential Museum in Downtown Grand Rapids. They’ll be having holiday music, a visit from Santa and his reindeer, and more! They’ll also be opening the newest holiday display, a train previous shown at Breton Village Mall. This event takes place on Sunday, December 1sst from 1-4pm and is totally free to families!

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite Show is back for its 22nd year of family fun at Fifth Third Ballpark. This drive-thru light show is nearly 2 miles long with millions of lights, animated displays, lighted tunnels, and more! This event begins this weekend and happens every Friday and Saturday night through Christmas. Families can even meet Santa after driving through the lights from 6-9pm.

Muskegon Civic Theatre: A Christmas Carol

The Muskegon Civic Theatre is putting on a beautiful performance of A Christmas Carol starting this weekend through December 1st at the Frauenthal Center in Muskegon.

Broadway Grand Rapids brings The Lion King on Broadway

Broadway Grand Rapids brings the city of Grand Rapids Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway starting November 20th through December 1st at the DeVos Performance Hall. Get tickets to one of the shows here!

Elf, the Musical at GR Civic Theatre

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on a show that will surely spread Christmas cheer! Elf, The Musical starts this Friday, November 22nd and performances take place through December 22nd. Watch Buddy’s adventure from the North Pole to the Big Apple as he brings the spirit of the holiday season to all. Tickets are available here!

Dutch Village’s Anna and Elsa Magical Ice Party

Nelis’ Dutch Village is celebrating the release of Frozen II with Elsa and Anna making an appearance at Dutch Village on Sunday, December 1st from 1-3pm. This Magical Ice Party will be held in the Hungry Dutchman Café and will include the meet and greet, special treats, story time, and crafts! The cost is just $5 for children.

Kalamazoo Tree Lighting Ceremony

Head to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Friday, November 29th for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony! Festivities began at 5pm and will include live music, crafts, hot chocolate, visits with Santa, and more. This event is free to families.

ZooLights at Binder Park Zoo

Binder Park Zoo is transformed into a winter wonderland this weekend with light displays, festive decorations, and tons of family fun. Families will be able to see winter animals, ride the carousel, and more! This event takes place every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Christmas.

Kalamazoo Antique Toy Show

The annual Kalamazoo Antique Toy Show is happening this Saturday from 9am – 2pm at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. They’ll have antique, vintage, and collectible toys on display and for sale for families to enjoy.

Teddy Bear Breakfast

The Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a fun event kids will love, the annual Teddy Bear Breakfast! Kids are encouraged to bring their favorite teddy bear while they enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa. This fun event is a part of the Festival of Trees! Tickets are required for this event but will include Festival of the Tree admission. Get tickets by calling 231-720-2580.

Grand Rapids Griffins Home Game

The Grand Rapids Griffins have a home game this Friday, November 29th at the Van Andel Arena! The special promotion for this game is the 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss!

Muskegon Lumberjacks Home Game

The Muskegon Lumberjacks are having a home game this Saturday at the L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon, starting at 7:05pm. They’ll be having a special Teddy Bear Toss!

Grand Rapids Drive Home Game

The Grand Rapids Drive is home this Saturday, November 30th with game time being 7pm at the Deltaplex Arena.