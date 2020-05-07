Family fun for Mother’s Day weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – This weekend is extra special because we’re celebrating Mother’s Day! Now more than ever, mom’s have had to do it all. Between working from home, homeschooling kids, and everyday household tasks, it can get pretty crazy! Make sure you take some time this weekend to make the mom in your life feel extra special with these fun ideas. Check out our full list of family fun to do this weekend!

Mother’s Day Craft Idea

If you’re unable to get to the store or just want to make your mom a special homemade craft, check out this idea from my friend Kendall! Kids making homemade gifts is a great idea and moms will surely love it. You can also make homemade cards to go along with any gift you get here!

Make mom breakfast in bed

A great way to kick off Mother’s Day is by making mom breakfast in bed! Milk Means More has some awesome recipes that are kid friendly and that mom will love.

Visit your local Farmer’s Market

Tons of Farmers Markets around West Michigan are open this weekend for families to go explore. While shopping, make sure you social distance and wear a mask to ensure the safety of you and everyone else around you!

YMCA Daily Dozen Challenge

Looking for ways to be active with your kids? Check out the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids’ Daily Dozen Challenge! These are awesome, kid-friendly workout routines that challenge kids and help them get active throughout the day.

The Groove Dance Competition

Get your kids dancing this weekend for a good cause! The Groove is a community-based virtual dance competition app (like TikTok ) that was created locally. West Michigan will be encouraged to create and upload dances. Every dance is a donation by the big corp. partners, like Amway, Meijer, etc. The money will go the West Michigan Heroes Fund which will be distributed to the 4 major hospitals through Hope Network. Also at the end of the 4 week competition, the person whose video got the most likes will win $10,000!

Get outside with the family

A great idea to get active on Mother’s Day is to check out your local trails. You can go on a family walk, hike, or bike ride and spend quality time together celebrating mom. just make sure you’re practicing safe social distancing! Find a trail near you! Kent County Trails, Muskegon County Trails, Ottawa County Trails, Allegan County Trails, Barry County Trails, Ionia County Trails, Kalamazoo County Trails, Battle Creek Trails.

Decorate pillow cases or make cards for Dégagé Ministries

If you’re family is looking to do some good this weekend, decorate new or gently used pillow cases or make cards for the women of Dégagé Ministries! The pillow cases will be used to make an art exhibit to bring awareness to the hundreds of homeless women in our community and the cards will be given to the individuals staying at Dégagé. You can mail your cards to: 144 Division Ave S, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Read stories with celebrities

Your kids can read their favorite children’s book with a celebrity! There’s a full list of books along with various celebrities reading! Kids can also read stories with Dolly Parton before bed online with her series, Goodnight With Dolly! Every Thursday she posts a new story at 7pm.

Air Zoo Launchpad for Learning

Everyday, Air Zoo is offering new and exciting content to ignite your imagination! They feature games, activities, documentary clips, experiments, and so much more for kids! You can check out their Facebook page or Youtube Channel for daily videos that students will love!

Activities to do with Disney Princesses

A local West Michigan company Olivia Grace & Company is offering fun activities for kids to do with Disney Princesses! You can do mermaid yoga with Ariel, charades with Anna and Kristoff, sing with Snow White, and more!

Frederik Meijer Gardens’ Virtual Visits

While the Gardens are closed, families can still check out the beautiful exhibits daily through their Virtual Visits on their Facebook page! You’ll be able to see the Tropical Conservatory, read stories with their staff, learn fun crafts to make, and of course, see the butterfly exhibit!

Catching up with Critters at the Critter Barn

The Critter Barn in Zeeland wants to provide some fun to families around West Michigan! Everyday at 11am, the Critter Barn posts a new video to their Facebook page highlighting some of their animals! You can see baby animals, animals getting fed, the inside of the barn, and so much more! They are super cute posts that your family will love!

Play at home with GR Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is offering great activities, games, and crafts that kids can make and build at home! Since the museum is closed, they are offering great ideas for how kids can play at home. Check out their Facebook page each day for creative ideas!