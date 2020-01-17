Family fun for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students throughout West Michigan have Monday, January 20th off from school in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. If you’re looking for something fun and educational to do with your kids, I have a full list for you!

Free Admission at the Holland Museum

The Holland Museum will be open free of charge to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the history of the Civil Rights Movement! The museum will be open from 11am – 4pm on Monday and free to everyone!

“Just Mercy” at Celebration Cinema for $5

Celebration Cinema is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by showing the new film Just Mercy at all locations on January 20th for just $5. The Studio Park location in Downtown Grand Rapids will be offering both the movie and a post-film conversation with a full panel.

Free Community Day at Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is opening their doors for a community free day in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day! Visitors can enjoy the galleries, films in the auditorium, crafts in the classroom, and mini tours left by Muskegon High School art students. Admission is totally free and the museum is open from 10am – 5pm.

Free MLK Celebration at Kalamzoo State Theatre

The Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting a special event in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday night. The program will feature unforgettable performances, influential speakers, and a moving presentation to remind all of Dr. King’s legacy. This event starts at 5:30pm and is totally free to the public!

MLK Commemorative Walk

Head to MLK Memorial Park in Kalamazoo on Monday at 4pm for a memorial walk in honor of Dr. King. The Loy Norrix drumline will lead the group on a walk from Metro’s Kalamazoo Transportation Center to MLK Park. Coffee will be provided!

MLK Day Special at Craig’s Cruisers

Craig’s Cruisers is offering a special for Martin Luther King Jr. Day for families to come enjoy the day together while kids are off school. The park opens at 11am and they’re offering their Best Deal Packages and Works Wristbands.