Family fun events for final weekend of October

Grand Rapids, MICH (WOOD) – It’s the final weekend of October which brings tons of fall themed events and activities that family’s will love! Whether your looking for Halloween event, magic show, or learning all about different cultures – I have the perfect list for you!

Ethnic Heritage Festival

The 2019 Ethnic Hertiage Festival is taking place this weekend at the Grand Rapids Public Museum starting at 10am. This is a day-long celebration of music, dance, crafts, and food representing the various ethnic groups throughout West Michigan.

Air Zoo Ice Cream Challenge

Head to Air Zoo this Saturday from 10am – 3pm for a sweet treat with a little bit of science! Local organizations will form corporate teams and battle for your vote as this year’s victor. Their original recipes will be frozen on site with liquid nitrogen for you to sample! Come ready to taste test exciting local flavors and cast your vote for the most delicious treat.

Zoo Goes Boo

Zoo Goes Boo is happening again this weekend at John Ball Zoo! Head to the zoo for trick or treating, costumes, entertainment, cool decorations, games and more! Kids are encouraged to wear their costume. The event is taking place Friday – Sunday from 10am – 4pm.

Halloween at the Getty Drive In

The Getty Drive Ins are hosting a special Halloween themed weekend for families to enjoy this weekend! Grab the kids and hop in the car to head to Muskegon for a night of spooky fun. Movies include Goosebumps, Rocky Horror Picture Food, and Halloween. Find out more information on movie times at celebrationcinema.com.

Halloween Extravaganza at Lewis Farm Market

Lewis Farm Market & Petting Zoo is celebrating Halloween this weekend for a day full of fun! There will be wagon rides, apple/pumpkin picking, and more fun activities. All children 12 and under who wear their Halloween costume will receive free admission!

Halloween at Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Dress up ant stop by the museum this Saturday from 10am – 3pm to participate in Halloween activities, grab some treats, and enjoy a day at the museum! Kids in costumes will get in free.

Pumpkin-Palooza at Blandford Farm

Embrace autumn and the Halloween season at the Blandford Farm this Saturday from 10am – 1pm. Families can enjoy pumpkin crafts, games, painting, and more! The cost is $5 for members and $8 for anyone else. Register now at blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Amaze and Amuse: A Modern Day Magic Show

Head to Wealthy Theater this Friday for a modern day mind blowing magic show with comedy magician Trino! This is a family friendly event to amaze and amuse audiences of all ages! Ticket range from $10-$30 and can be purchased at wealthytheatre.com.

Trick-Or-Treating Downtown Holland

Our friends in Holland invite children to dress up in their Halloween costume and come down to Downtown Holland this Saturday from 10am – 12pm to trick-or-treat at local businesses!

Halloween at the Ranch

The Double JJ Resort is hosting some Halloween fun this weekend! They’ll be offering yummy treats, hayrides, bounce houses, face painting, and more fun activities for families to enjoy. All of this fun is just $5!

Kid’s Day at the Haunt

The Haunt is having their Kids Day this Saturday from 2-5pm for a special day full of fun activities families will love. Activities include trick-or-treating, costume contests, face painting, inflatables, and more! Kids will get to walk through the Manor with the lights on and fun Halloween music playing. Tickets are $10 for kids 7 and up, $5 for kids 6 and under, and parents are free!

Frozen Jr. at GR Civic Theatre

The power of sisterhood comes alive this weekend for the magical tale of Anna and Elsa in the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s performance of Frozen Jr. The performances start on October 18th and run until October 27th for $15 a ticket.